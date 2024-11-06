India, US commit to strengthen strategic defence ties during key Delhi meet

India and the US held a key two-day military cooperation group meeting ending on Wednesday during which both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the scope of the bilateral military cooperation with a shared understanding of the dynamic challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region.

The 21st edition of India-US Military Cooperation Group (MCG) meeting was conducted from November 5-6 at the Manekshaw Centre here.

Senior officials from both countries took the opportunity to review the ongoing initiatives and explore new areas of cooperation.

"The meeting covered a wide range of topics, including capacity building, training exchanges, defence industrial cooperation and the advancement of joint exercises that bolster preparedness for conventional and hybrid threats," the Indian Defence Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Lieutenant General J P Mathew, representing India, and Deputy Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command Lieutenant General Joshua M Rudd, representing the US.

"Both sides emphasised the importance of the Indo-US defence partnership and committed to strengthening this strategic relationship through proactive engagement and enhanced interoperability," the statement said.

More From This Section

"They also reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the scope of Indo-US military cooperation with a shared understanding of the dynamic challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region," it added.

The MCG is a landmark forum aimed at enhancing defence cooperation and fostering strategic and operational defence collaboration between the armed forces of both countries.

The 21st MCG meeting represents a step forward in advancing the shared objectives of India and the US to ensure regional and global security, counter emerging threats and build mutual capabilities, it said.