Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, US commit to strengthen strategic defence ties during key Delhi meet

India, US commit to strengthen strategic defence ties during key Delhi meet

The 21st edition of India-US Military Cooperation Group (MCG) meeting was conducted from November 5-6 at the Manekshaw Centre here

India US Flag
Senior officials from both countries took the opportunity to review the ongoing initiatives. | Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 11:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India and the US held a key two-day military cooperation group meeting ending on Wednesday during which both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the scope of the bilateral military cooperation with a shared understanding of the dynamic challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region.

The 21st edition of India-US Military Cooperation Group (MCG) meeting was conducted from November 5-6 at the Manekshaw Centre here.

Senior officials from both countries took the opportunity to review the ongoing initiatives and explore new areas of cooperation.

"The meeting covered a wide range of topics, including capacity building, training exchanges, defence industrial cooperation and the advancement of joint exercises that bolster preparedness for conventional and hybrid threats," the Indian Defence Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Lieutenant General J P Mathew, representing India, and Deputy Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command Lieutenant General Joshua M Rudd, representing the US.

"Both sides emphasised the importance of the Indo-US defence partnership and committed to strengthening this strategic relationship through proactive engagement and enhanced interoperability," the statement said.

More From This Section

Palestinians express fear at Donald Trump's win, leaders urge peace

'Higher tariffs on Indian pharma, auto likely under Trump's America First'

Israeli govt celebrates Donald Trump's US presidential election triumph

In second term, Trump may intensify focus on illegal immigration, Quad

Jaishankar calls on Australian PM Albanese, discusses ways to bolster ties

"They also reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the scope of Indo-US military cooperation with a shared understanding of the dynamic challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region," it added.

The MCG is a landmark forum aimed at enhancing defence cooperation and fostering strategic and operational defence collaboration between the armed forces of both countries.

The 21st MCG meeting represents a step forward in advancing the shared objectives of India and the US to ensure regional and global security, counter emerging threats and build mutual capabilities, it said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Donald Trump wins: What 'America First' means for India on security, trade

US election 2024: PM Modi congratulates 'friend' Trump on historic victory

US election results: S Jaishankar predicts a shift towards 'isolationism'

Govt imposes fine on US firm over delays in delivery of Tejas Mk1 engines

Hope to deter illegal immigration with cooperation from US, says MEA

Topics :US India relations Defencestrategic partnership

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story