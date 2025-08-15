Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / China confirms talks with India, to share Wang Yi visit details soon

China confirms talks with India, to share Wang Yi visit details soon

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, China and India are maintaining interactions at various levels

India and China have resumed talks on border trade
Aug 15 2025 | 6:50 AM IST
Amid reports that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi may visit New Delhi on August 18 to meet National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, China on Thursday said that the two countries remain engaged in dialogue across multiple levels but stopped short of confirming the trip.

Responding to media queries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, "China and India are maintaining interactions at various levels," adding that Beijing is prepared to continue working with India on a range of key issues.

"We stand ready to work with India to act on the important common understandings reached between leaders of our two countries, maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, cement political mutual trust, enhance practical cooperation, properly handle differences, and promote the sustained, sound and steady development of China-India ties," Lin said.

Asked specifically about Wang Yi's reported travel plans, Lin said, "On the specific visit, relevant information will be released in due course."

Calling the China-India relationship a partnership of "immense potential" within the Global South, Lin said, "China and India are both major developing countries and important members of the Global South. A cooperative pas de deux of the dragon and the elephant as partners helping each other succeed is the right choice for both sides."

Reaffirming Beijing's willingness to work with New Delhi to maintain stability and build trust, Lin added, "China stands ready to work with India to act on the important common understandings reached between leaders of our two countries, consistently increase political mutual trust, expand exchanges and cooperation together, properly handle differences while bearing in mind the bigger picture, and strengthen coordination and cooperation on such multilateral platforms as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, with a view to promoting the sound and steady development of China-India relations."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that both countries are working to facilitate the resumption of trade through designated points, specifically: Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, Shipki La Pass in Himachal Pradesh and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim.

Further, the ministry also stated that India and China have resumed talks on border trade through all designated trade points after a five-year hiatus, during a weekly press briefing.

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 6:50 AM IST

