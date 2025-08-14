India-US ties rooted in shared values, have weathered challenges: MEA

India and the United States (US) share a comprehensive strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and strong people-to-people ties, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

During the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges, as we had said earlier, and we remain focused on the substantive agenda that the two countries have committed to, and we hope that the relationship will continue to move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests.”

The statement comes amid rising tensions between the two nations, with the US imposing 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports, including a 25 per cent penalty for Russian oil purchases. The levy could be reduced if India and the US reach a trade agreement, with the sixth round of negotiations scheduled for later this month.

Tariff concerns linked to Russia-Ukraine conflict US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned on Wednesday that Washington may further increase the 25 per cent additional tariff rate on India if US President Donald Trump's upcoming meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska fails to make progress on Ukraine. Trump has accused India of funding Russia's war effort through purchases of discounted Russian crude. Defence cooperation remains a key pillar On defence ties, Jaiswal said the India-US defence partnership remains an important pillar of bilateral relations, underpinned by foundational defence agreements and strengthened across all domains.