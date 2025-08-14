Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US-Pakistan ties warm under Trump, marking shift from Biden years

US-Pakistan ties warm under Trump, marking shift from Biden years

US-Pakistan relations have improved under Donald Trump, with trade, counterterrorism cooperation and political engagement marking a clear departure from the Biden administration's stance

Pakistan forces
On counterterrorism, American and Pakistani officials held talks in Islamabad on Tuesday. Washington has designated separatist militant group Balochistan Liberation Army as a “foreign terrorist organisation.” (Photo: Reuters/Representational)
Archis Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 3:43 PM IST
The shift in bilateral relations between Washington and Islamabad from the Joe Biden administration to the current Donald Trump administration is evident from the content of the US State Department’s statements wishing Pakistan on its Independence Day.
 
On Thursday morning (India time), US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on behalf of his country, congratulated the people of Pakistan as they celebrated their Independence Day on August 14.
 
Rubio said the US “deeply” appreciated Pakistan’s engagement on counterterrorism and trade. “We look forward to exploring new areas of economic cooperation, including critical minerals and hydrocarbons, and fostering dynamic business partnerships which will promote a prosperous future for Americans and Pakistanis.”
 
In his statement on August 13, 2024, when Joe Biden was the US President, then Secretary of State Antony Blinken wished the people of Pakistan on their Independence Day. Blinken’s statement did not mention economic cooperation between the two countries.
 
Blinken said: “For 77 years, the ties between our people have served as the foundation of our relationship. In the year ahead, we will deepen the US-Pakistan partnership and expand our people-to-people ties to build a more prosperous future for both our nations.” 
 
He added that the US looked “forward to continuing a partnership that makes both countries more secure, as we strengthen our shared commitment to democratic principles and respect for the rule of law.”
 
During the Biden administration, Washington was displeased with Islamabad over issues related to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Biden administration was also closer to India in terms of cooperation across sectors.
 
Unlike in the Biden years, Washington has warmed to Islamabad in recent months, while its ties with New Delhi are currently strained, particularly over the White House imposing one of the steepest tariffs on Indian goods and an additional penalty for India’s purchase of Russian crude oil.
 
Islamabad and Washington announced a trade deal last month. Pakistan’s government has promised business opportunities to Americans in mining projects in the southwestern Balochistan province through joint ventures with local companies. It has also hoped to secure lower US tariffs on Pakistani goods.
 
Trump has repeatedly claimed that he mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. The Trump administration has hosted Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir twice in the last two months. Pakistan has praised Trump for his role during its military conflict with India, while New Delhi has rejected the US President’s claims.
 
On counterterrorism, American and Pakistani officials held talks in Islamabad on Tuesday. Washington has designated separatist militant group Balochistan Liberation Army as a “foreign terrorist organisation.” 
 

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

