Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jaishankar to visit Moscow on Aug 21, Wang Yi likely in India next week

Jaishankar to visit Moscow on Aug 21, Wang Yi likely in India next week

The visits signal renewed India-China-Russia dialogue amid rising US trade tensions; Modi, Xi, and Putin set to meet at SCO Summit in Tianjin

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo: PTI)
Archis Mohan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 8:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amid a flurry of engagement between the Brics’ founding members following US President Donald Trump’s latest round of tariffs, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on August 21. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is also expected in India next week for talks on the boundary dispute with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, under the special representatives’ mechanism between the neighbours.
 
India has yet to officially confirm either visit. However, on Wednesday afternoon the Russian foreign ministry announced the Jaishankar–Lavrov meeting, saying it would cover bilateral relations and “aspects of cooperation within international frameworks”. The two are also expected to finalise dates for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India later this year.
 
Government sources in New Delhi said Wang’s trip, possibly as early as August 18, had been in the works. Alongside efforts to advance de-escalation between the two militaries, the meeting could pave the way for a bilateral between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. It would be Modi’s first visit to China in seven years.
 
Wang and Doval are the designated special representatives for boundary talks. Doval visited China in December last year for discussions with Wang, following a thaw agreed by Modi and Xi in Kazan on October 24, 2024.
 
New Delhi and Beijing are also exploring an early resumption of flights between the two countries. In a further sign of easing tensions, China has reportedly relaxed restrictions on urea shipments to India.
 
The Jaishankar-Lavrov meeting would also help India understand Moscow’s assessment of the Trump-Putin’s summit in Alaska on Friday. It is likely that Modi could meet Putin in Tianjin as the Russian president is also slated to attend the SCO Summit. 
 
Members of the parliamentary panel on external affairs were told on Monday that the Trump–Putin meeting on the Ukraine conflict could help persuade the White House to lift the additional 25 per cent penalty imposed on India for purchasing Russian crude. According to sources, officials said India’s engagement with the US remains strong in most areas except trade, where a communication deadlock exists at the highest levels of both governments.
 
That could change in late September. Modi may travel to the US for the UN General Assembly in New York, with a possible meeting with Trump. The prime minister’s schedule is not yet finalised, but India’s “head of government” appears in a provisional list of speakers for the general debate on September 26. Modi and Trump last met in February in Washington. They couldn’t meet at the G7 summit in Canada on June 16-17 but spoke over phone.
 
Since the White House announced its tariffs and imposed one of the steepest rates (25 per cent) on India, besides the added 25 per cent levy for New Delhi’s purchase of Russian crude, Brics leaders have intensified their engagement. On August 7, Modi and Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva spoke by phone about bilateral trade; Lula has also spoken to Xi. A day after Trump’s penalty announcement, Putin and Modi held a call in which they pledged to deepen ties and discussed the Ukraine conflict. Modi has also spoken to Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who urged India to limit Russian oil imports and has said he hopes to meet Modi at the UNGA in September.
 
Last week, Doval was in Moscow for talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu and a meeting with Putin. Jaishankar is also expected to call on the Russian president during his Moscow visit next week.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chinese FM Wang Yi to visit India next week for border talks with NSA Doval

India negotiates trade deals firmly and on equal footing: Jitin Prasada

India-China thaw takes shape as PM Modi embraces Brics over Trump

US ties with India, Pak unchanged, diplomats committed to both: Tammy Bruce

DRDO guest house manager in Jaisalmer arrested on charges of spying for ISI

Topics :S JaishankarIndia RussiaUS India relations

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story