Trump warns of severe consequences if Putin doesn't stop war after summit

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that if his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin goes well, he would like to have a quick second meeting with Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and himself.

"If the first one goes okay, we'll have a quick second one," Trump told reporters. "I would like to do it almost immediately, and we'll have a quick second meeting between President Putin and President Zelenskiy and myself, if they'd like to have me there."

Trump did not provide a timeframe for a second meeting. He is to meet Putin in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday.