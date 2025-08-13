Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Trump warns of severe consequences if Putin doesn't stop war after summit

Trump warns of severe consequences if Putin doesn't stop war after summit

Trump did not provide a timeframe for a second meeting. He is to meet Putin in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday

Donald Trump, Trump
Trump spoke after holding talks via telephone with European leaders and Zelenskiy about his meeting with Putin. (Photo: Reuters)
Agencies WASHINGTON
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 10:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that if his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin goes well, he would like to have a quick second meeting with Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and himself.
 
"If the first one goes okay, we'll have a quick second one," Trump told reporters. "I would like to do it almost immediately, and we'll have a quick second meeting between President Putin and President Zelenskiy and myself, if they'd like to have me there." 
Trump did not provide a timeframe for a second meeting. He is to meet Putin in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday. 
Trump also said Russia would face consequences if Putin does not agree to stop the war. 
"Yes, they will," he said. 
He did not spell out the consequences but he has warned of stiff economic sanctions if no breakthrough can be achieved. 
Trump spoke after holding talks via telephone with European leaders and Zelenskiy about his meeting with Putin. 
"We had a very good call. He was on the call. President Zelenskiy was on the call. I would rate it a 10, very friendly," he said. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jaishankar to visit Moscow on Aug 21, Wang Yi likely in India next week

EAM Jaishankar to visit Russia next week; to hold talks with top leaders

Chinese FM Wang Yi to visit India next week for border talks with NSA Doval

India negotiates trade deals firmly and on equal footing: Jitin Prasada

India-China thaw takes shape as PM Modi embraces Brics over Trump

Topics :Donald TrumpRussia Ukraine ConflictRussia

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story