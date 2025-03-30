Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Op Brahma': India deploys specialised HDRA team to earthquake-hit Myanmar

'Op Brahma': India deploys specialised HDRA team to earthquake-hit Myanmar

A 118-member team comprising medical and communication units air-landed at Naypyitaw International Airport in Myanmar

Operation Brahma, India's aid, India's aid to Myanmar

Upon arrival, the contingent was welcomed by the Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, alongside the Defence Attache and Naval Attache of Myanmar. Image: X@ani_digital

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As part of India's commitment to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, a specialised rescue team from the 50 (I) Para Brigade was deployed to Myanmar under Operation Brahma on Saturday after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the country on Friday.

A 118-member team comprising medical and communication units air-landed at Naypyitaw International Airport in Myanmar on Saturday. The operation is being led by the Commander of the 50 (I) Para Brigade, according to the Indian Army. 

Upon arrival, the contingent was welcomed by the Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, alongside the Defence Attache and Naval Attache of Myanmar.

 

Following the unloading of critical supplies and equipment, the team then relocated to a harbour area 45 minutes from the airport.

The expansion of the operation began on Sunday morning with the reconnaissance party, consisting of one officer and one Junior Commissioned Officer, inducted into Mandalay, 160 miles north of the current base.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

'India stands in solidarity': PM Modi offers help to Myanmar Junta chief

India Humanitarian aid, Assistance, relief aid

India dispatches first tranche of humanitarian aid for people of Myanmar

Indians in Myanmar, people, repatriation

India secures repatriation of 283 nationals from Myanmar lured by fake jobs

cyber crime

Why are Indians trapped in Myanmar's Myawaddy region in cybercrime scams?

trade

India, Myanmar discuss possibility of resuming border trade through roads

Mandalay has been designated the primary operational hub, with the full team set to move there late in the morning. While aerial insertion remains the mainstay, road-based deployment is also under consideration to swiftly establish the Operation Theatre (OT) there.

Earlier, a C-130 aircraft landed in Naypyitaw with 38 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 10 tonnes of relief material under Operation Brahma.

The Indian Army stated that as part of the operation, it will establish a 60-bed Medical Treatment Centre to provide immediate care to those injured in the calamity.

It added that the facility will be capable of handling trauma cases, emergency surgeries, and essential medical services to support the local healthcare system, which has been severely strained by the disaster.

Earlier in the day, India dispatched the first tranche of urgent humanitarian aid for the people of Myanmar from the Hindon Air Force Station.

The death toll from the magnitude 7.7 earthquake in Myanmar has jumped to more than 1600, and even more have been injured, the country's military junta said on Saturday, CNN reported.

The figures were only for the Mandalay region in the center of the country and near the epicentre of the earthquake. The death toll from the earthquake that struck central Myanmar could exceed 10,000, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) estimated according to their early modelling on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nuclear

US approves Holtec to build nuclear reactors in India with Tata, L&T

pakistan Flag

12 terrorists killed in Pakistani drone strikes, civilian deaths reported

India US Trade

India-US trade talks conclude, sector expert-level round to start soon

Indian Navy

IOS Sagar: Indian Navy trains 44 foreign personnel in high-seas adventure

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal

Two naval ships on way to Myanmar, field hospital to be airlifted: MEA

Topics : India-Myanmar Myanmar earthquakes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOGT vs MI LIVE ScoreWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon