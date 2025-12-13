Nepal likely to soon allow Indian notes above ₹100, easing travel, tourism

Nepal is preparing to permit the circulation of Indian currency notes above ₹100, nearly a decade after high-denomination notes were banned in the Himalayan nation, according to a report by The Kathmandu Post.

“We are in the final stages. We are preparing to publish the notice in the Nepal Gazette, and will then issue circulars to banks and financial institutions about the new rule,” Guru Prasad Poudel, spokesperson for the Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB), was quoted as saying.

The NRB is the Himalayan nation’s central bank.

How will allowing Indian notes above ₹100 help travellers between Nepal and India?

The move is expected to significantly ease currency-related challenges for Nepali migrant workers travelling to India, as well as for students, pilgrims, medical visitors and tourists from both countries. Poudel added that the official date for the new rule has not yet been confirmed but that the process is “in the final stage”. What changed in the RBI rules on carrying Indian currency to Nepal? The change follows an amendment by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to its Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Currency) Regulations on November 28 this year. Published in India’s official Gazette on December 2, 2025, the revision allows individuals to carry Indian currency notes of any denomination up to ₹100 to Nepal and back. Additionally, they may transport notes above ₹100 up to a total value of ₹25,000 in either direction.

Why has Nepal sought relaxation on high-denomination Indian notes? The change has been a long-standing demand from Nepal, where restrictions on high-value Indian currency have affected tourism, particularly casinos and hospitality businesses catering to Indian visitors. Many travellers have inadvertently violated the rules, resulting in arrests and fines, according to Kathmandu-based sources familiar with the situation. What are Nepal’s current rules on bringing foreign currency for tourists? Currently, tourists visiting Nepal, including Indians, may bring in up to $5,000, or the equivalent in other convertible currencies, without declaration. Amounts beyond this must be declared at customs, and visitors cannot take out more than $5,000. India remains Nepal’s largest source of tourists.