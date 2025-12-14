Jaishankar meets UK, Egypt, European leaders at Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (local time) held a series of meetings with his counterparts from Egypt and Europe on the sidelines of the Sir Bani Yas Forum in the UAE.
Sharing details in a post on X, Jaishankar said he was pleased to meet Egypt's Foreign Minister Dr Badr Abdelatty at the forum.
"Nice to catch up with FM Dr Badr Abdelatty of Egypt at Sir Bani Yas Forum," he said.
In a separate post, the EAM said he also met with several European leaders during the event, including Deputy Prime Ministers and Foreign Ministers from Luxembourg and Poland, as well as the Foreign Minister of Latvia.
"Great to be with European colleagues DPM & FM Xavier Bettel of Luxembourg, DPM & FM Radoslaw Sikorski of Poland and FM Baiba Braze of Latvia," Jaishankar said.
Earlier, Jaishankar met with UK Deputy PM and Foreign Secretary David Lammy on the sidelines of the forum.
He announced his interaction with Lammy in a post on X, stating, "Good to see UK DPM David Lammy on the sidelines of Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025." External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met UK Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary David Lammy on the sidelines of the Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025, highlighting continued high-level engagements between the two countries.
The EAM announced his interaction with Lammy in a post on X, stating, "Good to see UK DPM David Lammy on the sidelines of Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025."
Prior to his meeting with the UK Deputy PM, Jaishankar also met Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel on the sidelines of the forum.
Sharing details of the interaction, Jaishankar, in a separate post on X, stated, "Glad to meet Luxembourg DPM and FM Xavier Bettel on the sidelines of Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025."
The EAM is currently in the UAE to attend the 16th Sir Bani Yas Forum, scheduled for December 12 to 14 in the Western Region of Abu Dhabi.
The Sir Bani Yas Forum is an annual high-level platform that convenes senior leaders, policymakers, and global experts to discuss major regional and international issues, with a focus on peace, security, and economic cooperation.
Leaders from the Gulf and Arab worlds, as well as from Europe and Asia, are also participating in the high-level forum in the UAE.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, Mihai Popsoi, will also participate in the discussion at the high-level forum, which is one of the most important international strategic dialogue events held annually in the UAE.
Cyprus Minister of Foreign Affairs Constantinos Kompos will also attend the forum, as well as Montenegro's Prime Minister Milojko Spajic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
