Jaishankar meets UK, Egypt, European leaders at Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (local time) held a series of meetings with his counterparts from Egypt and Europe on the sidelines of the Sir Bani Yas Forum in the UAE.

Sharing details in a post on X, Jaishankar said he was pleased to meet Egypt's Foreign Minister Dr Badr Abdelatty at the forum.

"Nice to catch up with FM Dr Badr Abdelatty of Egypt at Sir Bani Yas Forum," he said.

In a separate post, the EAM said he also met with several European leaders during the event, including Deputy Prime Ministers and Foreign Ministers from Luxembourg and Poland, as well as the Foreign Minister of Latvia.

"Great to be with European colleagues DPM & FM Xavier Bettel of Luxembourg, DPM & FM Radoslaw Sikorski of Poland and FM Baiba Braze of Latvia," Jaishankar said.

The EAM is currently in the UAE to attend the 16th Sir Bani Yas Forum, scheduled for December 12 to 14 in the Western Region of Abu Dhabi.