Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian Army awards ₹30,000 cr tender to BEL for 'Anant Shastra' air defence

Indian Army awards ₹30,000 cr tender to BEL for 'Anant Shastra' air defence

The addition would strengthen the Indian Army's Army Air Defence, which played a crucial role in thwarting Pakistani drone attacks during Operation Sindoor

integrated air defence weapon system (IADWS), air defence
Once approved, the highly mobile and agile system would be deployed along both western and northern borders | Image: X@rajnathsingh
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a major boost to indigenisation in defence sector, the Indian Army has issued a tender to buy five to six regiments of 'Anant Shastra' surface to air missile weapon systems to strengthen the air defence along the borders with Pakistan and China.

The tender has been issued by the Indian Army to the state-owned Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to buy the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed Anant Shastra air defence missile system, which was earlier known as the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system, defence officials told ANI.

The project, estimated to cost around ₹30,000 crore, would strengthen the Indian Army's Army Air Defence, which played a crucial role in thwarting Pakistani drone attacks during Operation Sindoor, they said.

The Indian Army AAD operates the MR-SAM, Akash and other smaller air defence systems and works in an integrated manner with the Indian Air Force to guard against any aerial threats.

The Defence Acquisition Council had cleared the project for buying the indigenous air defence systems soon after the Operation Sindoor action took place in May.

Once approved, the highly mobile and agile system would be deployed along both western and northern borders.

Anant Shastra air defence systems are highly mobile as they have the capability to search and track targets on the move and can fire at short halts, they said.With a range of around 30 km, the system would be complementing the existing systems in the forces like the MRSAM and Akash in short to medium ranges.

The missile system performance has been extensively evaluated under both day and night operational scenarios during the trials.

During the four-day conflict with Pakistan, which used Chinese weaponry, the Indian Army's Air Defence units destroyed the majority of the drones using L-70 and Zu-23 air defence guns, while the Akash and MRSAM played a crucial role along with the Indian Air Force's Spyder and Sudarshan S-400 air defence systems.The Army Air Defence is also getting a number of new radars, very short-range air defence systems, along with jammers and laser-based systems to deal with drones of Turkish and Chinese origin in the Pakistan Army.

Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi has been pushing for increasing indigenisation in the force. The future indigenous systems likely to join the army include the Zorawar light tank and various other air defence systems.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Babbar Khalsa terrorist Parminder Pindi extradited from UAE to India

'Absurd theatrics': India slams Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif's remarks at UNGA

Kalyani ties up with BEML, Data Patterns for AMCA stealth jet race

India urges Russia to release 27 more Indians recruited into Russian army

Incorrect, baseless: India dismisses Nato chief's claim on Modi-Putin call

Topics :Indian Armyair defenceIndian missile defenceBELBharat ElectronicsBharat Electronics Ltd

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story