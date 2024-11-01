Indian Army contingent leaves for Indonesia for joint exercise Garud Shakti

Showcasing the strong defence cooperation between India and Indonesia, an Indian Army special contingent of 25 personnel departed to Indonesia on Friday for a joint exercise 'Garud Shakti'.

The 9th edition of India-Indonesia Joint Special Forces Exercise Garud Shakti 24 will be conducted from November 1 till 12.

The Indian Army personnel will be reaching Cijantung in Jakarta, Indonesia.

"The exercise is designed to develop bilateral military cooperation and strengthen bond between two armies through conduct of discussions and rehearsal of tactical military drills," said a statement from the Ministry of Defence

The Indian contingent is being represented by troops from The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and Indonesian contingent of 40 personnel is being represented by Indonesian Special Forces Kopassus.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Defence, the joint exercise aims to familiarise both sides with each other's operating procedures, enhance mutual understanding, cooperation and interoperability between the Special Forces of both armies.

More From This Section

"The Exercise will involve planning and execution of special operations, orientation to advance special forces skills, sharing of information on weapon, equipment, innovations, tactics, techniques & procedures," the statement added.

Moreover, the exercises will also involve practicing Jungle Forces Operations in a jungle terrain, strikes on terrorist camps and an validation exercise integrating basic and advance special skills.

"This is apart from gaining an insight into the lifestyle and culture of both countries to foster military cooperation," the statement read further.

Moreover, on October 24 , External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono in Kazan, Russia, on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit, in an effort to bolster and discuss strategic partnerships.

"Delighted to meet FM Sugiono @Menlu_RI of Indonesia today in Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Congratulated him on his new assignment. Discussed further strengthening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar said on X.