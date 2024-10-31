Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indian, Chinese troops exchange sweets at LAC border points on Diwali

The exchange took place at five Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) points along the LAC, the sources added

Indian army, Chinese troops, Diwali
Soldiers of the Indian and Chinese Army exchange sweets at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the occasion of Diwali | Image: ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 1:23 PM IST
Troops of India and China exchanged sweets at several border points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the occasion of Diwali on Thursday, Army sources said.

The traditional practice was observed a day after both countries completed the disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh, bringing a fresh thaw in the Sino-Indian ties.

"Sweets exchange between members of the troops of India and China took place at several border points along the LAC on the occasion of Diwali," an Army source told PTI.

The exchange took place at five Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) points along the LAC, the sources added.

On Wednesday, an Army source said that troops of both sides had completed the disengagement at the two friction points and patrolling would commence soon at these points.

The verification process after the disengagement was in progress and patrolling modalities were to be decided between ground commanders, the source said then.

"Talks will continue at the local commander level," the Army source added.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on October 21 said in Delhi that an agreement was finalised between India and China following negotiations over the past several weeks and that it would lead to a resolution of the issues that arose in 2020.

The agreement was firmed up on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, a breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff.

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

