PM Modi mourns Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit, hails her service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit, and said her lifelong dedication to public service will continue to inspire generations.
"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother of Thailand," the prime minister said in a post on X.
"Her lifelong dedication to public service will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to His Majesty The King, the members of the Royal Family and the people of Thailand in this hour of profound grief," Modi said.
Queen Sirikit, who supervised royal projects to help the rural poor, preserve traditional craft-making and protect the environment, passed away on Friday. She was 93.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app