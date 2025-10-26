Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi mourns Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit, hails her service

PM Modi mourns Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit, hails her service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit, and said her lifelong dedication to public service will continue to inspire generations.

Modi, Narendra Modi
Queen Sirikit, who supervised royal projects to help the rural poor, preserve traditional craft-making and protect the environment, passed away on Friday. She was 93. | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother of Thailand," the prime minister said in a post on X.

"Her lifelong dedication to public service will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to His Majesty The King, the members of the Royal Family and the people of Thailand in this hour of profound grief," Modi said.

Topics :Narendra ModiThailand

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

