Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian High Commissioner to Mauritius expects key maritime security deals

Indian High Commissioner to Mauritius expects key maritime security deals

Indian High Commissioner noted that digital and financial connectivity plays a crucial role in the economic relationship and people-to-people ties between India and Mauritius

Anurag Srivastava, High Commissioner to Mauritius
Srivastava emphasized that India-Mauritius relations are built on shared history, culture, and heritage, which have evolved into a modern partnership | Image: X/@HCI_PortLouis
Press Trust of India Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 7:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India and Mauritius are set to ink "significant agreements" to advance economic ties  during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day state visit here starting Tuesday, Indian High Commissioner to the island country, Anurag Srivastava, said on Monday.

Speaking to PTI, Srivastava highlighted the launch of RuPay card and Unified Payment Interface (UPI) in Mauritius as key tools to boost tourist inflows into the East African nation.

"In terms of our economic relationship, there is a lot of potential. The expectation is that during the visit, there would be further discussions and significant agreements regarding trade to take forward this economic tie," Srivastava said.

India and Mauritius strengthened their economic bond through the 2021 Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement, India's first trade deal with an African nation.

In FY 2023-24, India's exports to Mauritius was $778.03 million, while Mauritian exports to India was $73.10 million, and the total trade amounted to $851.13 million.

Srivastava emphasised how RuPay and UPI enhanced financial connectivity between the two nations.

Also Read

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, India supports Mauritius on Chagos islands issue

India, Mauritius to sign several pacts during PM Modi's two-day visit

Indian forces to participate in Mauritius National Day celebrations

PM Narendra Modi to visit Mauritius on March 11 and 12, says MEA

PM Modi to attend Mauritius' National Day celebrations as guest of honour

"It has been very useful in terms of tourist inflow, and it is very useful for those who intend to go to India for medical and healthcare purposes. So all in all, it is our effort to popularise these cards as much as possible in Mauritius," Srivastava said.

Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam has set a goal to reduce the debt ratio to approximately 60 per cent of the GDP from 83 per cent by collaborating with development partners, global institutions, and nations supportive of Mauritius.

Mauritius also seeks to diversify its economy, including into sectors such as sports economy.

"Some of the development projects are in the arena of sports. Football fields have been developed along with other sporting facilities, which can be found all over Mauritius.

"We are, in fact, in discussion with Mauritius to take forward our people-to-people ties, our cultural relations, and other areas which concern people from both sides," Srivastava said.

The two countries are expected to sign agreements on bilateral trade, combating cross-border financial crimes, and supporting small and medium enterprises.

Talks on exchanging human and skilled resources may also begin, potentially leading to a future agreement.

Prime Minister Modi's visit, the first bilateral trip to Mauritius since Ramgoolam's government took office last November, is seen as timely.

"The visit of Prime Minister Modi at this juncture is very timely because it provides for early engagement with this government, and it would, in a way, provide the orientation for the relationship in the months and years ahead," Srivastava said.

Modi will arrive in Mauritius on Tuesday, and lay a wreath at the samadhis of Sir Shiv Sagar Gulam.

Leaders of the two countries will then inaugurate projects of Indian development assistance, prominent among these are the civil service college project and the Area Health Centre project.

Before his departure on March 12, Modi would visit the Ganga Talao, a crater lake in the mountainous Savanne district.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

IMF's Pak loan review: India to question Pakistan's Brics Bank stake plan

Army, IAF, and Navy chiefs push for 'Aatmanirbharta' to win future wars

Premium

Govt 'in talks with 4 countries' for advanced jet-engine programme

Centre, L-G clueless on Kathua security crisis: Congress J-K chief

Alpha Tocol hands over first rear fuselage for LCA Mk1A to HAL: Centre

Topics :India mauritius tiesIndia-Mauritius relationsIndia-MauritiusIndo-Mauritius pactMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story