Indian Navy ship reaches Vietnam's Cam Ranh Bay, visit to strengthen ties

The visit will conclude with a maritime partnership exercise at sea between the Indian Navy and the Vietnamese People's Navy

INS Kiltan
INS Kiltan is the third of four P28 Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) corvettes. | Photo Twitter
ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2024 | 8:58 PM IST
The Indian Naval Ship, INS Kiltan, arrived at Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam, on Sunday, where it received a warm welcome from the Vietnam People's Navy and the Indian Embassy there.

The visit is part of the Operational Deployment of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet, and is poised to further bolster the longstanding friendship and cooperation between India and Vietnam, the Indian Navy said.

"INSKiltan arrived at Cam Ranh Bay, #Vietnam & was welcomed by the Vietnam People's Navy & @AmbHanoi. The visit is part of the Op Deployment of the @IN_EasternFleet & will further strengthen the longstanding friendship & cooperation b/n the two maritime nations. The welcome ceremony was hosted by the #VietnamPeoplesNavy with an interaction with media," the Indian Navy wrote in a post on X.
 

India and Vietnam share a comprehensive strategic partnership. Furthering the ties, the visit by the Indian Naval Ship Kiltan is focused on activities including professional interactions, sports, social exchanges and community outreach, reflecting the shared values of both navies.

The visit will conclude with a maritime partnership exercise at sea between the Indian Navy and the Vietnamese People's Navy.

The exercise would further enhance the interoperability and exchange of best practices.

INS Kiltan is an indigenous ASW corvette, which was designed by the Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Design and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata.

INS Kiltan is the third of four P28 Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) corvettes.

First Published: May 12 2024 | 8:58 PM IST

