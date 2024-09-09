Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indo-US joint military exercise begins in Raj, focus on counter-terror ops

The 20th edition of the Indo-US joint military war exercise will continue till September 22, Defence spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said in a statement

India US Flag
This war exercise is organised every year since 2004 by the armies of India and the Unites States of America. | Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 5:07 PM IST
The joint war exercise of the armies of India and the US began on Monday at the Foreign Training Node in Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan, an official said.

This war exercise is organised every year since 2004 by the armies of India and the Unites States of America.

Sharma said this edition marks a significant increase in the scope and complexity of the joint exercise in terms of military power and equipment.

The Indian military contingent of 600 soldiers is being represented by a battalion of the Rajput Regiment as well as personnel from other armed and military services. The same number of American soldiers are participating in the war exercise.

The aim of this joint exercise is to enhance the joint military capability of both sides to conduct counter-terrorism operations under the seventh chapter of the United Nations (UN) mandate. The exercise will focus on military action in a 'semi-desert' environment.

The tactical exercises to be conducted include joint response to terrorist action, joint planning and joint field training that simulate real-world counter-terrorism missions.

According to the spokesperson, this war exercise will enable both sides to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for conducting joint operations.


First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

