Iran attacks Israel: How IDF downed 300 drones, missiles and who all helped

Iran on Saturday night fired a wave of around 300 drones and missiles from its territory in its first-ever direct attack on Israel, with 99 per cent of the projectiles being downed as Israel, the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK) and Jordan intercepted them en route.

"Iran's wide-scale coordinated attack demonstrates it poses not only a regional threat but an international one. Together with a defence coalition of international partners, we achieved a successful interception of 99 per cent of aerial threats launched by Iran," read a social media statement posted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday.



Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

US forces stopped over 100 Iranian aerial targets outside Israel, while Jordanian jets shot down dozens of drones in the kingdom's airspace overnight Saturday, the Times of Israel reported on Sunday, citing Israeli officials.





ALSO READ: Iran-Israel clash: 9 Iranian missiles that can strike Israeli territory According to the report, the UK also intercepted some Iranian drones, while France assisted in defending Israel. The US, UK and France are military allies of Israel.

The Iranian attack involved some 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles, and 120 ballistic missiles, the IDF on Sunday said.

How Iran's attack on Israel started

Iran has launched UAVs from within its territory towards Israel a short while ago, the IDF announced at around 2 am India Standard Time on April 14. The IDF is on high alert and constantly monitoring the operational situation, said the announcement, adding that the "IDF Aerial Defence Array" is on high alert, along with Israeli Air Force fighter jets and Israeli Navy vessels that are "on a defence mission in Israeli air and naval space".

Confirming that the Iranian attack, anticipated for several days, had begun, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari later said that Iran had also fired missiles at Israel, adding that "numerous" fighter jets had been deployed and were countering Iran's attacks.

"The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC's) Aerospace Division launched tens of missiles and drones against certain targets inside (Israel)," an IRGC statement read according to Iran's state-run PressTV. The attack, which was Iran's retaliation for an alleged Israeli strike in Syria that killed several IRGC officers, including two generals, was dubbed Operation True Promise by the IRGC.

Unconfirmed imagery also began emerging overnight on microblogging platform X, purportedly showing Iranian drones and missiles on their way towards Israel.











US may have provided advance warning to Israel

The US may have provided the first warning of the attack to Israel, according to one report.

Unconfirmed reports said that the US detected the launch of Iranian drones and provided advance warning by passing on the intelligence to Israel. Business Standard could not independently confirm this.

According to The War Zone, a defence and security affairs website, the US could have used its space-based early warning systems, especially the Space-Based Infrared System constellation, which is designed to detect ballistic missiles but can also detect smaller thermal signatures.

A joint effort took down Iranian drones and missiles

The IDF on Sunday said Israel and other countries had downed over 300 missiles and killer drones, mostly outside of Israeli airspace.

IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Hagari said that some Iranian missiles had hit inside Israel, causing minor damage to a military base without causing casualties. Hagari said that Israel and its allies had operated at full force to defend Israel from the wide-scale attack.

Sirens sounded across Israel overnight and loud explosions could be heard over Jerusalem as Israel's air defence systems shot down incoming projectiles over the city. A seven-year-old girl was injured by shrapnel from falling debris, said Israel's ambulance service.





"Dozens of surface-to-surface missile launches from Iran were identified approaching Israeli territory. The IDF Aerial Defence Array successfully intercepted the majority of the launches using the Arrow Aerial Defence System, together with Israel's strategic allies, before the launches crossed into Israeli territory," the IDF said in an official statement on social media in the early hours of Sunday.







"A small number of hits were identified, including at an IDF base in southern Israel, where minor damage was caused to infrastructure," added the IDF statement.

"Many dozens of hostile aircraft, as well as dozens of cruise missiles, were identified approaching Israeli territory from Iran and intercepted over the past few hours. Dozens of IAF fighter jets are currently operating to intercept all aerial threats approaching Israeli territory," said the IDF.

According to Hagari's briefing, Iran had fired over 300 projectiles at Israel overnight, with 99 per cent of them being shot down. Some of these launches also came from Iraq and Yemen.





Condemning the attack, US President Joe Biden said that US forces "helped Israel take down nearly all" of the missiles and drones. He added, "Iran and its proxies operating out of Yemen, Syria and Iraq launched an unprecedented air attack against military facilities in Israel."

Meanwhile, the Pentagon said US forces had intercepted "dozens of missiles" and drones launched from Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.

According to the BBC, the UK's Ministry of Defence also said that Royal Air Force aircraft had been deployed over Syria and Iraq to intercept "any airborne attacks within range of our existing missions".





Jordan also downed some of Iran's drones on their way to Israel. Jordan intercepted a number of projectiles that entered its airspace overnight to ensure the safety of its citizens, a statement from the country's Cabinet said on Sunday.

Jordan lies between Iran and Israel. The statement, reported by Reuters, came amid an unprecedented Iranian drone and missile attack on Israel. The Jordanian Cabinet added: "Some shrapnel fell in multiple places during that time without causing any significant damage or any injuries to citizens."











