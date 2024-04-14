Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Russia calls on all parties for restraint after Iranian strikes on Israel

Russia calls on all parties for restraint after Iranian strikes on Israel

Russia noted that Tehran had said the attack was made within the right to self defence after Israel's strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus that Moscow condemned

Russia, which has close ties to Iran, said that the West had blocked attempts in the United Nations Security Council to respond to the Israeli strike on the consulate.
Reuters MOSCOW
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 4:10 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Russia said on Sunday it was extremely concerned by Iranian strikes on Israel and called on all parties to exercise restraint but said tensions would remain high until the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians was resolved.

"We express our extreme concern over another dangerous escalation in the region," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement on the Iranian attacks. "We call on all parties involved to exercise restraint."
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Russia noted that Tehran had said the attack was made within the right to self defence after Israel's strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus that Moscow condemned.
 
Russia, which has close ties to Iran, said that the West had blocked attempts in the United Nations Security Council to respond to the Israeli strike on the consulate.

"We have repeatedly warned that the numerous unresolved crises in the Middle East, primarily in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, which are often fueled by irresponsible provocative actions, will lead to an increase in tension," the ministry said.
 
The Kremlin has yet to comment publicly.
 
But Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said that a war between Israel and Iran would worsen Joe Biden's prospects of being re-elected U.S. president.
 
"America does not want a big war in the Middle East," Medvedev said on Telegram. "The killings in Gaza worsen Biden's prospects in the elections, and war between Israel and Iran would introduce additional uncertainty."


Also Read

Iran warns Israel that its embassies not safe after deadly Damascus strike

From drone attack to Jaish al-Adl: Iran-Pakistan conflict explained

Iran-Israel clash: 9 Iranian missiles that can strike Israeli territory

Iran targets militant group in Pak: All you need to know about Jaish al-Adl

Twin blasts in Iran claim 103 lives, injure 188; what is known so far

UAE calls for restraint and to halt escalation in West Asian region

Indian mission in Israel issues advisory, asks to stick to safety protocols

Israel 'successfully' blocks Iran's attack, Biden seeks diplomatic response

UK PM Rishi Sunak condemns Iran's reckless' attack against Israel

India may suspend flight ops to Israel amid escalating Iran-Israel conflict

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DamascusIsrael-Iran Conflict

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story