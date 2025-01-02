Iran offers help in case of Kerala nurse Nimsha Priya on death row in Yemen

Iran has pledged to assist in the case of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who is currently on death row in Yemen. A senior Iranian official confirmed on Thursday that Tehran would “take up” the matter with the Indian authorities. “We will do whatever we can,” the official said in response to a question from The Hindu about Priya’s situation in the Houthi-controlled capital of Sanaa.

Who is Nimisha Priya?

Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala, began her career in 2008 and moved to Yemen. She later married Tomy Thomas in 2011 and returned to Yemen to continue her work. While she worked as a nurse, her husband worked as an electrician. The couple dreamed of opening their own clinic, but Yemeni laws required a local partner.

They partnered with Talal Abdo Mahdi, a Yemeni national who became close to their family. However, Mahdi allegedly exploited Priya’s trust. He reportedly withheld clinic earnings, forged documents claiming Priya as his wife, and subjected her to abuse. He also confiscated her travel documents, leaving her trapped in Yemen during the ongoing civil war.

Why is she on death row?

In 2017, Priya and another nurse, Hannan, attempted to sedate Mahdi to retrieve her documents. However, an overdose led to his death. They panicked and reportedly dismembered his body and hid it in a water tank. Both were arrested by Yemeni authorities and faced trial.

Efforts to save Nimisha Priya

Priya’s mother is currently in Yemen, negotiating with Mahdi’s family to stop the death penalty by offering ‘blood money’, a compensation allowed under Yemeni law.

In November 2023, the Indian government sanctioned $40,000 to aid negotiations. However, the total amount required is estimated at $300,000–$400,000. The Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council is raising funds through crowdfunding to meet this amount.

The case continues to draw international attention, with Iran’s offer to mediate providing a glimmer of hope for Priya and her family.