'Irresponsible': MEA slams Punjab CM's comments on PM Modi's 5-nation tour

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday slammed comments made by a high state authority on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent 5-nation tour, calling them "irresponsible and regrettable."

"We have seen some comments made by a high state authority about India's relations with friendly countries from the Global South. These remarks are irresponsible and regrettable and do not behove the state authority," said Randhir Jaiswal, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

The MEA stated that such comments undermine India's ties with friendly countries and do not reflect the government's position.

Jaiswal further stated, "Government of India disassociates itself from such unwarranted comments that undermine India's ties with friendly countries."

The response came after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's sarcastic remarks, questioning the relevance of the Prime Minister's five-nation visit, which included Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia. Earlier in the day, CM Mann jokingly mentioned that PM Modi might be visiting countries like "Magnesia," "Galveaisa," or "Tarvesia," highlighting his perception that these visits are not substantial. "PM has gone somewhere. I think it is Ghana. He is going to be back and he is welcome. God knows which countries he keeps visiting, 'Magnesia', 'Galveaisa', 'Tarvesia'. He does not stay in a country with 140 crore people. He is visiting countries where the population is 10,000 and he is getting the 'highest awards' there. Here, 10,000 people gather to watch a JCB... What has he gotten himself into!...," said the Punjab CM.

PM Modi recently concluded a landmark five-nation tour, visiting Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia from July 2 to 9, 2025. This tour marked his longest foreign trip in a decade, spanning two continents and strengthening India's ties with key nations in the Global South. In Ghana, PM Modi focused on boosting cooperation in investment, energy, health, security, and development. He addressed the Ghanaian Parliament and was conferred the "Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana," the country's highest civilian honour. Trinidad and Tobago saw the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister since 1999. PM Modi addressed a joint session of Parliament, announced the extension of OCI card eligibility to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora, and donated 2,000 laptops to local schools. He was also honoured with the "Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago."