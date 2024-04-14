Israel calls for emergency UNSC meet as Iran strikes its territory

In the wake of the Iranian drone strikes on its soil in response to the attack on its consulate in Syria, Israel put in a request with the United Nations Security Council to immediately convene a meeting to unequivocally condemn Iran and designate its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.

"I confirm Israel's request to convene a meeting of the Security Council immediately to unequivocally condemn Iran for these grave violations and immediately act to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization," Israel's permanent representative to UN, Gilad Erdan stated in a letter to the president of the UN Security Council.





"Six months after Hamas' brutal terror attack on October 7, I wish to express my outrage regarding the attack against the State of Israel by the Iranian regime, which once again undermines Security Council resolutions, fosters instability, and poses a grave threat to international peace and security," he added in his latter.

Israel also shared details of the Iranian attacks on Saturday, saying that more than 200 UAVs, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles were launched towards the enemy country.

"Iran has launched a direct attack from within its territory of more than 200 UAVs, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles towards Israel in clear violation of the UN Charter and international law. Iran has also publicly taken pride in the attack. The attack is a severe and dangerous escalation," it said.

"Iran continues to violate its international obligations, evidenced by today's attack on Israel in violation of Security Council resolution 2231 (2015), and by accelerating the pace of its weapons transfers to Hezbollah in violation of Security Council Resolution 1701. Iran has been the architect of instability for years, through Hamas, the Houthis, Hezbollah and other proxies. But it is now standing front and center in its actions to fulfill its ambition to attack Israel," it added.

Israel said Iran poses a direct threat to the international peace and violated the UN Charter, adding that time has come for the Security Council to address the 'Iranian threat.'

"The Iranian attack follows the seizure of a Portuguese civilian cargo ship by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. The gravity and volume of the attacks are unprecedented, and are a flagrant violation of Israel's sovereignty, of international law, and of Security Council resolutions. Iran poses a direct threat to international peace, and brazenly violates the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions. The time has come for the Security Council to take concrete action against the Iranian threat," the letter read.

After Iran launched drones into Israel in retaliation for the air strike on its embassy in Syria, the UK moved several additional Royal Air Force jets and air refuelling tankers to the region, the country's Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Sunday.

It said the deployed jets will intercept airborne attacks within range of the UK's existing mission.

Meanwhile, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Saturday that Israel "intercepted a vast majority" of the strikes from Iran.

IDF estimates that Iran launched over "200 different kinds" of drones, including killer drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, Hagari said in response to a question, CNN reported.

"Our planes are still in the air intercepting targets and we are ready for any threat that will come to Israel," Hagari said, adding, "We will do everything we need, everything to defend the state of Israel.