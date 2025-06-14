Israel FM calls Jaishankar; EAM also speaks with Iran on latest situation

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke with his counterparts in both countries on the latest situation.

Jaishankar shared the update in two late night posts on X.

In one post, the EAM wrote that he received a call from Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gideon Sa'ar.

"Received a call this afternoon from FM @gidonsaar of Israel regarding ongoing developments," he posted.

Later, in another post, the EAM said he also had a telephonic conversation with Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

"Spoke to Iranian FM @araghchi this evening on the latest situation," he wrote on X.