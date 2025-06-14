Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Israel FM calls Jaishankar; EAM also speaks with Iran on latest situation

Israel FM calls Jaishankar; EAM also speaks with Iran on latest situation

Israel on Friday launched Operation Rising Lion to strike at multiple sites in Iran, which left key military commanders and nuclear scientists dead, according to reports

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
Jaishankar shared the update in two late night posts on X (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 8:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke with his counterparts in both countries on the latest situation.

Jaishankar shared the update in two late night posts on X.

In one post, the EAM wrote that he received a call from Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gideon Sa'ar.

"Received a call this afternoon from FM @gidonsaar of Israel regarding ongoing developments," he posted.

ALSO READ: Jaishankar, Iranian counterpart Araghchi discuss latest situation

Later, in another post, the EAM said he also had a telephonic conversation with Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

"Spoke to Iranian FM @araghchi this evening on the latest situation," he wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, as Israel conducted strikes at Iran's nuclear, missile and military complexes, mounting tension in West Asia, India said it is "deeply concerned" over the recent developments between the countries and is "closely monitoring" the evolving situation, even as New Delhi urged both nations to avoid any escalatory steps.

The MEA issued the statement on Friday as tensions between Iran and Israel escalated following the strikes.

Israel on Friday launched Operation Rising Lion to strike at multiple sites in Iran, which left key military commanders and nuclear scientists dead, according to reports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India issues security alert for seafarers, vessels in Strait of Hormuz

Premium

Israel-Iran conflict: More airspace restrictions for Indian airlines

India, France to intensify defence, space & civilian nuclear cooperation

DG Shipping asks seafarers in Iran ports to exercise due caution

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2025: MEA flags off first batch of pilgrims

Topics :S JaishankarIsrael Iran ConflictisraelIranMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story