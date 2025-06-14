Israel FM calls Jaishankar; EAM also speaks with Iran on latest situation

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke with his counterparts in both countries on the latest situation.
Jaishankar shared the update in two late night posts on X.
In one post, the EAM wrote that he received a call from Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gideon Sa'ar.
"Received a call this afternoon from FM @gidonsaar of Israel regarding ongoing developments," he posted.
Later, in another post, the EAM said he also had a telephonic conversation with Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.
"Spoke to Iranian FM @araghchi this evening on the latest situation," he wrote on X.
Earlier in the day, as Israel conducted strikes at Iran's nuclear, missile and military complexes, mounting tension in West Asia, India said it is "deeply concerned" over the recent developments between the countries and is "closely monitoring" the evolving situation, even as New Delhi urged both nations to avoid any escalatory steps.
The MEA issued the statement on Friday as tensions between Iran and Israel escalated following the strikes.
Israel on Friday launched Operation Rising Lion to strike at multiple sites in Iran, which left key military commanders and nuclear scientists dead, according to reports.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
