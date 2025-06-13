Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Airspace squeeze deepens for Indian airlines amid West Asia crisis

Airspace squeeze deepens for Indian airlines amid West Asia crisis

Air India reroutes or recalls 16 international flights and IndiGo warns of delays and cancellations as multiple countries close airspace due to West Asia conflict

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 8:13 PM IST
International operations of Indian airlines were thrown into disarray on Friday after Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Israel closed their airspace, dealing a severe blow to carriers already grappling with Pakistan’s ongoing airspace ban following India’s Operation Sindoor last month.
 
The twin restrictions have narrowed westbound corridors drastically, forcing significant detours, delays, cancellations and flight recalls—particularly affecting routes to Europe and North America.
 
The Iranian closure came in response to Israel’s large-scale military offensive—Operation Rising Lion—targeting nuclear and defence installations across Iran. Iran quickly sealed its airspace, citing security concerns. Iraq, Jordan and Israel followed suit, escalating the disruption.
 
For Indian airlines already blocked from flying over Pakistan, the detour requirements have become significantly longer, leading to increased fuel costs, tight crew rotations and additional logistical complications.
 
On Friday, IndiGo—India’s largest airline—issued a public advisory noting that some of its services may experience longer flight times or cancellations due to airspace closures over Iran and nearby regions. “Please check your flight status on our website or app before heading to the airport,” the airline said on X.
 
The situation was far more acute for Air India, which had to recall or reroute at least 16 international flights, less than 24 hours after suffering one of the deadliest aviation disasters in Indian history. The fatal crash of flight AI171 in Ahmedabad on Thursday killed 241 passengers and crew and left just one survivor, deepening the airline’s ongoing crisis.
 
Air India confirmed on X that multiple transatlantic and Europe-bound flights were impacted. Flight AI130 from London Heathrow to Mumbai was diverted to Vienna, while AI102 from New York to Delhi landed in Sharjah. Another New York service, AI116 to Mumbai, was rerouted to Jeddah. Flight AI2018 from London to Delhi was brought down in Mumbai, and AI106 from Newark to Delhi was diverted to Vienna. 
 
Outbound flights faced equally serious complications. AI129 from Mumbai to London and AI119 from Mumbai to New York were both turned back to Mumbai. From Delhi, AI103 to Washington DC and AI189 to Toronto were recalled after departure. Meanwhile, AI188 from Vancouver to Delhi was sent to Jeddah, and AI101 from Delhi to New York was rerouted to either Frankfurt or Milan depending on prevailing airspace conditions.
 
AI126 from Chicago to Delhi also had to land in Jeddah. Flight AI132 from London to Bengaluru was diverted to Sharjah. Two other flights—AI2016 from London and AI104 from Washington to Delhi—were both rerouted to Vienna. AI190 from Toronto to Delhi was diverted to Frankfurt.
 
The airline expressed regret for the inconvenience and said passengers on affected flights were being offered complimentary rescheduling or full refunds. “Alternative arrangements are being made to fly passengers to their destinations,” the airline said, adding that it was providing hotel accommodation where necessary to minimise disruption.
 
The unfolding airspace crisis has compounded Air India’s challenges in the wake of Thursday’s crash. The ill-fated flight AI171, operated by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, had taken off from Ahmedabad en route to London but crashed within seconds. The aircraft, bearing registration VT-ANB, burst into flames on impact, claiming the lives of nearly everyone onboard. Among the 242 occupants—comprising 230 passengers, ten cabin crew members and two pilots—only one passenger survived.

Air India IndiGo Airspace Indian airlines

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

