Airspace squeeze deepens for Indian airlines amid West Asia crisis

International operations of Indian airlines were thrown into disarray on Friday after Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Israel closed their airspace, dealing a severe blow to carriers already grappling with Pakistan’s ongoing airspace ban following India’s Operation Sindoor last month.

The twin restrictions have narrowed westbound corridors drastically, forcing significant detours, delays, cancellations and flight recalls—particularly affecting routes to Europe and North America.

The Iranian closure came in response to Israel’s large-scale military offensive—Operation Rising Lion—targeting nuclear and defence installations across Iran. Iran quickly sealed its airspace, citing security concerns. Iraq, Jordan and Israel followed suit, escalating the disruption.

For Indian airlines already blocked from flying over Pakistan, the detour requirements have become significantly longer, leading to increased fuel costs, tight crew rotations and additional logistical complications. IndiGo—India's largest airline—issued a public advisory noting that some of its services may experience longer flight times or cancellations due to airspace closures over Iran and nearby regions. "Please check your flight status on our website or app before heading to the airport," the airline said on X. The situation was far more acute for Air India, which had to recall or reroute at least 16 international flights, less than 24 hours after suffering one of the deadliest aviation disasters in Indian history. The fatal crash of flight AI171 in Ahmedabad on Thursday killed 241 passengers and crew and left just one survivor, deepening the airline's ongoing crisis.

Air India confirmed on X that multiple transatlantic and Europe-bound flights were impacted. Flight AI130 from London Heathrow to Mumbai was diverted to Vienna, while AI102 from New York to Delhi landed in Sharjah. Another New York service, AI116 to Mumbai, was rerouted to Jeddah. Flight AI2018 from London to Delhi was brought down in Mumbai, and AI106 from Newark to Delhi was diverted to Vienna. Outbound flights faced equally serious complications. AI129 from Mumbai to London and AI119 from Mumbai to New York were both turned back to Mumbai. From Delhi, AI103 to Washington DC and AI189 to Toronto were recalled after departure. Meanwhile, AI188 from Vancouver to Delhi was sent to Jeddah, and AI101 from Delhi to New York was rerouted to either Frankfurt or Milan depending on prevailing airspace conditions.