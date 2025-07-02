Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 07:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump says Israel agreed to 60-day Gaza truce, warns Hamas to accept deal

Trump says Israel agreed to 60-day Gaza truce, warns Hamas to accept deal

Trump announced the development as he prepares to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for talks at the White House next Monday

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Israel has agreed on terms for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza. (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Israel has agreed on terms for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza and warned Hamas to accept the deal before conditions worsen.

Trump announced the development as he prepares to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for talks at the White House next Monday.

The US leader has been increasing pressure on the Israeli government and Hamas to broker a ceasefire and hostage agreement and bring about an end to the war in Gaza.

My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalise the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War, Trump wrote, saying the Qataris and Egyptians would deliver the final proposal.

 

I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better -- IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE, he said.

Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer was in Washington on Tuesday for talks with senior administration officials to discuss a potential Gaza ceasefire, Iran and other matters.

Dermer was expected to meet with Vice President J D Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

The development came as over 150 international charities and humanitarian groups on Tuesday called for disbanding a controversial Israeli and US-backed system to distribute aid in Gaza because of chaos and deadly violence against Palestinians seeking food at its sites.

The joint statement by groups including Oxfam, Save the Children and Amnesty International followed the killings of at least 10 Palestinians who were seeking desperately needed food, witnesses and health officials said.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes killed at least 37 in southern Gaza's Khan Younis, according to Nasser Hospital.

Tents, tents they are hitting with two missiles? asked Um Seif Abu Leda, whose son was killed in the strikes. Mourners threw flowers on the body bags.

Before Trump's announcement, Israel's defence minister, Israel Katz, had warned that his country would respond forcefully to the firing of a missile the military said originated from Yemen.

Sirens sounded across parts of Israel, alerting residents to the attack and the launch of two projectiles from Gaza. All were intercepted by Israeli defence systems.

The missile launch marked the first attack by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels since the end of the 12-day war initiated by Israel with Iran. Katz said Yemen could face the same fate as Tehran.

Nasruddin Amer, deputy head of the Houthi media office, vowed on social media that Yemen will not stop its support for Gaza ... unless the aggression stops and the siege on Gaza is lifted.

Speaking to his Cabinet, Netanyahu did not elaborate on plans for his visit to Washington next week, except to say he will discuss a trade deal.

Iran is also expected to be a main topic of discussion in Washington after Trump brokered a ceasefire between it and Israel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

