Friday, May 02, 2025 | 03:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India-EU trade pact to address tariff and non-tariff barriers equally

India-EU trade pact to address tariff and non-tariff barriers equally

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says India-EU trade deal to focus on tariff and non-tariff barriers alike, with both sides targeting a meaningful pact by end of 2025

India, EU, European Union, India flag

The 11th round of negotiation is scheduled to be held from 12 to 16 May 2025 in New Delhi | Photo: Shutterstock

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The proposed trade agreement between India and the European Union (EU) will have equal focus on tariff and non-tariff barriers, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.
 
The minister further said that regulatory frameworks must be inclusive, proportionate, and avoid restricting trade. Goyal was speaking after his meeting with Maroš Šefčovič, Commissioner of the European Commission for Trade and Economic Security, on Thursday in Brussels.
 
“We have given equal focus on both sides to non-tariff barriers along with tariff in our trade talks. We are both equally concerned to make the market access very meaningful for both countries while respecting the sensitivities that our businesses or our economies may have in certain sectors. The agreement, once concluded, will certainly be a transformative pillar of the deep partnership between the European Union and India, enhancing market access, aligning our regulatory practices and boosting innovation and competitiveness,” Goyal said in an address. 
 
 
During their meeting, Goyal and Šefčovič also discussed the critical role of investments and mobility and agreed to build a framework with the EU that would help in advancing both economies.

Also Read

PremiumThe European Union (EU) may have pushed India and other developing countries into a corner over opposition to the proposed carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) by moving the discussion on the carbon tax to a separate committee at COP29 — 29th Co

Carbon tax's WTO test and opportunities for better India-EU trade terms

Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

European Commission Prez arrives in Delhi, says India is trusted friend

India, EU, European Union, India flag

India-EU agree to strengthen ties on smart and sustainable urbanisation

European Union, EU

Ahead of 2025 summit, India, EU to hold strategic foreign policy dialogue

PremiumIndia is conducting a “careful assessment” to finalise products that may attract higher retaliatory import tariffs from the European Union (EU), said a person privy to the development.

Retaliatory tariff on European Union: India to firewall local biz

 
An official statement from the Department of Commerce on Friday said that Goyal and Šefčovič engaged in a forward-looking and substantive dialogue to address global trade challenges and reaffirmed the conclusion of the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) by the end of 2025.
 
“The high-level engagement underscores the strategic importance both partners attach to building a commercially meaningful, mutually beneficial, balanced, and a fair trade partnership that supports economic resilience and inclusive growth,” the statement said. 
 
The meeting emphasised the importance of maintaining the ongoing momentum through monthly negotiating rounds and continued virtual engagement. Both sides reiterated their aim to address pending issues.
 
The 11th round of negotiation is scheduled to be held from 12 to 16 May 2025 in New Delhi.
 
Last month, a senior Commerce Department official said India and the trade bloc will follow a ‘pragmatic’ approach and attempt to finalise an ‘early harvest’ or first tranche of the long-pending trade deal, which may be easier to conclude. The early harvest deal will focus on core trade issues such as rules of origin, tariff, customs facilitation, among others. Typically, full-fledged, comprehensive free trade agreements (FTA) may take longer to conclude. 
 
However, the EU side did not confirm whether an official decision has been taken to go ahead with an early harvest deal. “Both sides are focused on achieving a commercially meaningful market access package by the end of 2025, in line with the objective set by President von der Leyen and Prime Minister Modi on 28 February,” an EU official said in response to Business Standard’s query.
 

More From This Section

GDP, India GDP

S&P cuts India's FY26 GDP forecast to 6.3% over US tariff uncertainty

PMI

India's April factory activity reaches 10-month high, exports surge

european union flag, India flag, EU-India ties

India stresses focus on non-tariff barriers, import duty in EU trade talks

manufacturing sector, economy

India's manufacturing PMI hits 10-month high of 58.2 in April, IIP rebounds

Gst Collection rises

Bouncing back: April's net GST kitty at fresh high of ₹2.09 trillion

Topics : Piyush Goyal India EU summit India-EU FTA pact India-EU FTA free trade agreement Free Trade Agreements

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon