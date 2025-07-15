Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jaishankar meets China's Xi Jinping in Beijing, discusses bilateral ties

Jaishankar meets China's Xi Jinping in Beijing, discusses bilateral ties

During their meeting, Jaishankar apprised the Chinese premier of of the recent development in the bilateral ties of the two countries

S Jaishankar shaking hands with Xi Jinping
EAM S Jaishankar met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday. (Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the second day of his visit to Beijing. During their meeting, Jaishankar apprised the Chinese premier of of the recent development in the bilateral ties of the two countries.
 
"Called on President Xi Jinping this morning in Beijing along with my fellow SCO Foreign Ministers. Conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister @narendramodi. Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties. Value the guidance of our leaders in that regard (sic)," Jaishankar said in a post on X.  Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers Meeting. This is his first visit to the country in almost six years.

Jaishankar meets Chinese foreign minister

  On Monday, Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and expressed confidence that the India-China ties can develop along a positive trajectory on the foundation of "mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity".  During the talks, Jaishankar said it is essential for both the economies to avoid "restrictive trade measures and roadblocks". He also stressed on the need to address border-related issues, saying that differences should not become disputes and nor should competition become a conflict. 
"We have made good progress in the past nine months for the normalisation of our bilateral relations. It is a result of the resolution of friction along the border and our ability to maintain peace and tranquility there. This is the fundamental basis for mutual strategic trust and for smooth development of bilateral relations. It is now incumbent on us to address other aspects related to the border, including de-escalation," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.
 
In October 2024, India and China reached agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control in India-China border areas in Depsang and Demchok leading. This disengagement came after years of military standoff at these friction points triggered by the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.  Jaishankar also met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng. In their discussion, the minister emphasised the importance of open dialogue between the two countries, especially "considering the complex global scenario".  (With inputs from agencies) 
 

