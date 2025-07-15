Jaishankar meets China's Xi Jinping in Beijing, discusses bilateral ties

"We have made good progress in the past nine months for the normalisation of our bilateral relations. It is a result of the resolution of friction along the border and our ability to maintain peace and tranquility there. This is the fundamental basis for mutual strategic trust and for smooth development of bilateral relations. It is now incumbent on us to address other aspects related to the border, including de-escalation," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

On Monday, Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and expressed confidence that the India-China ties can develop along a positive trajectory on the foundation of "mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity".During the talks, Jaishankar said it is essential for both the economies to avoid "restrictive trade measures and roadblocks". He also stressed on the need to address border-related issues, saying that differences should not become disputes and nor should competition become a conflict.