Jaishankar's Beijing agenda: SCO meet, India-China diplomacy talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Beijing on Monday, marking his first visit to China since the Galwan Valley clash in 2020. The trip comes ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Tianjin on July 15 and includes key bilateral talks aimed at easing tensions between the two neighbours.

The visit is seen as a signal that both India and China are looking to stabilise relations after years of strain.

SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting

The highlight of Jaishankar’s trip is the July 15 SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Tianjin, hosted under China’s presidency. Leaders from the 10 member countries — including China, India, Russia, Iran, and several Central Asian republics — are expected to discuss cooperation in areas such as regional security, trade, connectivity, and international challenges.

Stop in Singapore before China visit Jaishankar’s two-nation trip included Singapore and China. On Sunday, the external affairs minister met with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, where the two leaders spoke on India's Act East Policy. After concluding his Singapore leg, Jaishankar landed in Beijing and held talks with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng. India supports China’s SCO presidency The External Affairs Minister conveyed India’s support for China’s SCO presidency and noted “the improvement in our bilateral ties”, referring to the thaw initiated after the Modi-Xi meeting in Kazan, Russia, in October last year. The brief exchange between the two leaders is believed to have laid the groundwork for restarting dormant dialogue mechanisms, including the Special Representatives (SR) talks on the boundary issue.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Pleased to meet Vice President Han Zheng soon after my arrival in Beijing today. Conveyed India’s support for China’s SCO Presidency. Noted the improvement in our bilateral ties. And expressed confidence that discussions during my visit will maintain that positive trajectory.” India-China to talk on SR, boundary issue Jaishankar, who served as India’s ambassador to China from 2009 to 2013, is expected to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the SCO meet. Their last formal interaction was during the G20 summit in Johannesburg this February. Talks are likely to cover both the SCO agenda and regional tensions, including the unresolved boundary issue.

Resuming the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra In his meeting with Han, Jaishankar also stressed the importance of restarting the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, suspended since 2020. “The resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is also widely appreciated in India. Continued normalisation of our ties can produce mutually beneficial outcomes,” he said. The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a pilgrimage for Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Bon followers, is set to resume in June 2025 after a five-year pause. The journey was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing border tensions between India and China. The pilgrimage goes through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and the Nathu La Pass in Sikkim.