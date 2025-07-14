Jaishankar meets China's foreign minister Wang Yi, looks to strengthen ties

Meeting his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that the bilateral relationship between India and China is on a positive track.

ALSO READ: Jaishankar's Beijing agenda: SCO meet, India-China diplomacy talks Jaishakar is on a visit to Beijing to attend the SCO summit from July 14 to 15. He said that he looks forward to maintaining strong ties in the longer term. This is Jaishankar's first visit to China after the relationship between the two countries soured in 2020 due to a military standoff in Galwan valley.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaishankar said, "Since our leaders’ meeting in Kazan in October 2024, the India-China relationship has been moving in a positive direction." "Our bilateral relationship requires that we take a far-seeing approach to our ties," he added. Strengthening ties Referring to the de-escalation of tensions that began in 2020, Jaishankar said, "We have made good progress in the past nine months for the normalisation of our relations...our responsibility is to maintain that momentum." The EAM also appreciated the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra after five years. He thanked the Chinese side for their cooperation.