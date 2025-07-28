Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / No Modi-Trump call took place, Jaishankar clarifies on Operation Sindoor

No Modi-Trump call took place, Jaishankar clarifies on Operation Sindoor

EAM S Jaishankar defends Operation Sindoor and highlights India's diplomatic wins against Pakistan-backed terror groups and China's influence in Parliament

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted broad international backing for India’s counter-terror position. (Photo: PTI)
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 7:56 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar strongly defended the Modi government’s handling of Operation Sindoor and its response to recent terror attacks, while taking sharp aim at the Opposition during a fiery intervention in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
 
Jaishankar responded with scathing criticism to Opposition questions over the government’s counter-terror operations and diplomatic decisions following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians and triggered a sharp escalation in hostilities with Pakistan. “People who did nothing have the temerity to question the government which brought down Bahawalpur and Muridke terror sites,” said Jaishankar, referencing the Indian strikes that targeted major terror hubs in Pakistan.

Jaishankar on 'ceasefire' and US Involvement

 
Addressing speculation around the de-escalation that followed Operation Sindoor, Jaishankar clarified the sequence of diplomatic and military contacts: “After we retaliated to the Pakistan attack, we got phone calls saying Pakistan was ready to stop; but we told them the request has to come from the DGMO,” he told Parliament, reiterating that the crucial proposal for a halt came directly via military channels.
 
Firmly rebutting claims of external mediation, he stated, “No phone call took place between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Trump between April 22 and June 17.” This directly contradicts US President Trump’s earlier public assertions that he had personally brokered the ceasefire, a claim the Indian government had previously denied.

Jaishankar on diplomatic success

 
Jaishankar highlighted broad international backing for India’s counter-terror position: “The German foreign minister said India has every right to defend itself against terror and will support us; so has France and the EU.” He noted that multilateral groups like the Quad and Brics, as well as numerous countries, had condemned the Pahalgam attack.
 
Thanks to Indian diplomacy, Jaishankar added, “The Resistance Front (TRF) — which owned up to the Pahalgam attack — has been designated a global terrorist organisation.”

Jaishankar on China Policy

 
The minister dismissed warnings about Pakistan-China collaboration as nothing new: “We are getting warnings about Pak-China collaboration, when this has been going on for 60 years,” he said, taking a swipe at Congress for what he described as years of soft-pedaled engagement. “Opposition lectures us on dealing with China but they allowed 2G and 3G from China; our government made indigenous 5G.”
 
On relations with China, Jaishankar clarified, “We did not go to China for Olympics, secret deals; we went there to make India’s stand clear on terror, trade and de-escalation.”
 
He also pointed out that Pakistan remained under the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list for the longest period during the Modi government’s tenure, underscoring India’s success in keeping up international pressure.

Topics :Narendra ModiFATFS JaishankarOperation SindoorPakistan Lok SabhaUS India relations China

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

