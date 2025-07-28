No Modi-Trump call took place, Jaishankar clarifies on Operation Sindoor

Jaishankar responded with scathing criticism to Opposition questions over the government’s counter-terror operations and diplomatic decisions following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians and triggered a sharp escalation in hostilities with Pakistan. “People who did nothing have the temerity to question the government which brought down Bahawalpur and Muridke terror sites,” said Jaishankar, referencing the Indian strikes that targeted major terror hubs in Pakistan.

Addressing speculation around the de-escalation that followed Operation Sindoor, Jaishankar clarified the sequence of diplomatic and military contacts: “After we retaliated to the Pakistan attack, we got phone calls saying Pakistan was ready to stop; but we told them the request has to come from the DGMO,” he told Parliament, reiterating that the crucial proposal for a halt came directly via military channels.

Jaishankar on diplomatic success

Jaishankar highlighted broad international backing for India’s counter-terror position: “The German foreign minister said India has every right to defend itself against terror and will support us; so has France and the EU.” He noted that multilateral groups like the Quad and Brics, as well as numerous countries, had condemned the Pahalgam attack.

Thanks to Indian diplomacy, Jaishankar added, “The Resistance Front (TRF) — which owned up to the Pahalgam attack — has been designated a global terrorist organisation.”

Jaishankar on China Policy

The minister dismissed warnings about Pakistan-China collaboration as nothing new: “We are getting warnings about Pak-China collaboration, when this has been going on for 60 years,” he said, taking a swipe at Congress for what he described as years of soft-pedaled engagement. “Opposition lectures us on dealing with China but they allowed 2G and 3G from China; our government made indigenous 5G.”