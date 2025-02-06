Jaishankar to address Rajya Sabha on deportation of Indians in 'handcuffs'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the Rajya Sabha at 2 pm on Thursday over the "inhumane treatment" of Indian immigrants deported by the US. This comes after the Opposition protested over deportation of Indian nationals in handcuffs and chains by the US in a military plane.

Michael Banks, chief of United States Customs and Border Protection (USBP), shared a video on social media showing Indian immigrants handcuffed with their legs chained.

Several opposition MPs, including Congress' KC Venugopal, staged a protest outside Parliament, wearing handcuffs to highlight the treatment of 104 Indian nationals who were sent back.

In the Lok Sabha, opposition MPs raised slogans and staged a protest in the Well of the House, despite Speaker Om Birla urging them to refrain from "planned disruptions."

Also Read: Hands cuffed, legs chained: Deportees share details of US flight to India "Your matter is with the government. This is the matter of the Ministry of External Affairs. This subject is related to another country. The government has taken cognisance of it," Om Birla said. However, the MPs continued with their protests, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the House till 2 pm.

Adjournment motion moved in Lok Sabha

Earlier, KC Venugopal introduced an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the issue. The motion called on the Centre to clarify the diplomatic measures being taken to engage with the Trump administration.

A similar situation unfolded in the Rajya Sabha, where MPs from Congress, CPI, TMC, AAP, and CPM came together to raise the issue, questioning the government's "silence" on the matter. Speaking to reporters, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticised the Trump administration’s decision to deport Indian nationals in handcuffs, calling it an "insult to the country."

"We are protesting the way in which this was done. They have every legal right to deport people who are illegally in their country... but to send them like this abruptly in a military aircraft and in handcuffs is an insult to India, it's an insult to the dignity of Indians," Tharoor said.

US aircraft carrying 104 Indians lands in Amritsar

On Wednesday, a US Air Force aircraft carrying 104 Indian nationals landed in Amritsar as part of Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants. The majority of the deportees hailed from Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat. The Indian nationals alleged that they were handcuffed and had their feet bound with chains throughout the journey.