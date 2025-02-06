Hands cuffed, legs chained: Deportees share details of US flight to India

On Wednesday at Amritsar’s Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport, a US military C-17 aircraft touched down with 104 Indian nationals deported from the US. This marked a significant event, as these individuals — men, women, and minors — were primarily from Punjab and had undertaken difficult journeys in hopes of securing better futures abroad.

The human cost: Stories from families

Relatives of the deportees shared their emotional and financial struggles. Many had invested between Rs 30 lakh to Rs 50 lakh to send their loved ones to the US, often relying on unregulated agents who promised quick and secure entry. These journeys frequently involved illegal routes known as the ‘dunki’ or ‘ donkey’ route , which include dangerous treks across multiple countries.

Charanjit Singh, grandfather of Ajaydeep Singh, reflected on his family’s decision, "My grandson had gone to the US just 15 days ago. I didn’t agree with the decision to send him, but the youth today are focused on going abroad. We didn’t anticipate such an outcome.”

In Salempur village, the family of Daler Singh faced not only emotional distress but also financial hardships. “He was a bus driver here, with two young children. He paid Rs 30 lakh to reach the US, only to return within a month,” a relative told The Indian Express. The family had lost contact with him for 15 days before receiving confirmation of his deportation.

Financial challenges and emotional impact

Swarn Singh, a small-scale farmer, had high hopes for his son Akashdeep, spending nearly Rs 60 lakh, including costs incurred during his time in Dubai. Akashdeep’s attempts to secure a legal way through education and employment were unsuccessful, leading him to pursue migration through an agent. Despite the financial loss, Swarn Singh expressed relief: “Money comes and goes, but the important thing is that my son has returned home safely.”

For Sukhjeet Kaur, a 26-year-old from Verpal village, her plans to marry her fiance in the US were abruptly halted when she was detained and deported. “She was tricked by an agent and entered the US illegally, which led to her deportation,” said a family member. Her father resides in Italy, leaving her mother and brother to cope with the situation at home.

Hazards of ‘Dunki’ route

Several deportees detailed their experiences using the ‘dunki’ route. This path often includes crossing multiple countries under hazardous conditions, with risks ranging from natural barriers to human trafficking networks.

Sukhpal Singh from Darapur in Punjab described enduring treacherous conditions: “We walked 40-45 kilometers through difficult terrains. If someone got injured, they were left behind. We saw people who didn’t survive the journey.”

Jaspal from Hardorwal village recounted being misled by an agent who promised legal entry for Rs 30 lakh. “I thought I was being taken to another camp, but I was on my way back to India. We were handcuffed and our legs were chained until we landed in Amritsar,” he shared.

Another deportee, Harwinder Singh from Tahli village, described a route spanning Qatar, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Panama, Nicaragua, and Mexico. “We crossed hills, faced rough seas, and experienced severe food shortages. At one point, our boat nearly capsized,” he said.

Government’s response and political reactions

Punjab’s NRI Affairs Minister, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, has promised government support. “I will take this issue to the Chief Minister in the Cabinet meeting. We are considering loan interest waivers for affected families. The youths need time to settle down and find employment before repaying debts,” Dhaliwal stated.

Meanwhile, Congress initiated an adjournment motion in Parliament, calling for a discussion on the deportations. Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi voiced concerns over the treatment of deportees. “The deported individuals were reportedly shackled, raising serious questions about their dignity and human rights,” the motion read.

“The government should address this issue publicly and support these families,” Congtess’s Manickam Tagore added.

The use of US military aircraft for deportations has also raised global concerns. Countries such as Colombia, Brazil, and Mexico have protested against deportations via military planes. Colombia initially refused to accept deportees on military aircraft, citing concerns over human dignity. Brazil also criticised the conditions on deportation flights, prompting diplomatic discussions with US officials.

[With agency inputs]