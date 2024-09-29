Jamaican PM Andrew Holness to pay four-day visit to India starting Monday

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness will pay a four-day visit to India beginning Monday to solidify bilateral ties in a range of key areas including trade and investment.

It will be the first ever bilateral visit of a prime minister of Jamaica to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Holness have met several times on the sidelines of multilateral meetings.

"This visit is expected to bolster bilateral relations, enhance economic cooperation, and solidify the longstanding bonds between Jamaica and India," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, announcing the trip.

Holness will hold delegation-level talks with PM Modi and call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.