Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jamaican PM Andrew Holness to pay four-day visit to India starting Monday

Jamaican PM Andrew Holness to pay four-day visit to India starting Monday

Holness will hold delegation-level talks with PM Modi and call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Andrew Holness, Jamaican Prime Minister
Andrew Holness, Jamaican Prime Minister | Credit: DD
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 5:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness will pay a four-day visit to India beginning Monday to solidify bilateral ties in a range of key areas including trade and investment.

It will be the first ever bilateral visit of a prime minister of Jamaica to India.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Holness have met several times on the sidelines of multilateral meetings.

"This visit is expected to bolster bilateral relations, enhance economic cooperation, and solidify the longstanding bonds between Jamaica and India," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, announcing the trip.

Holness will hold delegation-level talks with PM Modi and call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"The visit will also provide an opportunity to Prime Minister Holness to meet with other dignitaries and interact with trade and industry leaders," the MEA said.

More From This Section

Russia downs more than 100 Ukrainian drones in one of largest barrages

After Nasrallah, Hezbollah leader Nabil Kaouk killed in Israeli airstrike

Taiwan detects eight Chinese military aircraft, 7 vessels around territory

Kashmiri activist raises concern over persecution of minorities in Pak

Israel claims it has killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in airstrike

It said a number of MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit of the Jamaican prime minister that would give a fillip to bilateral cooperation.

"India and Jamaica share strong historical and cultural linkages, reflected in their shared colonial past, values of democracy and freedom, and passion for cricket," the MEA said in a statement.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

This is only 'karma': EAM S Jaishankar slams Pakistan in UNGA address

No new change in OCI guidelines: Consulate General of India in US

India pledges Rs 47.4 cr for construction of 12 impactful projects in Nepal

Peace on border must for progress in India-China ties: EAM Jaishankar

PM Modi calls for ceasefire in West Asia, release of hostages, dialogue

Topics :Ministry of External AffairsExternal Affairs MinistryIndia Foreign Policy

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story