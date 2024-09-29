Taiwan detects eight Chinese military aircraft, 7 vessels around territory

The Ministry of National Defence (MND) stated that it detected eight Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 am (local time) on Saturday and 6 am (local time) on Sunday. According to the MND, of the eight People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, six crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the country's southwestern and southeastern air defence identification zone (ADIZ). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships to monitor PLA activity. "8 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and western ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," Taiwan MND said in a post on X.

On Saturday, China sent 15 military aircraft and seven naval vessels towards Taiwan. According to the MND, of the 15 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 10 crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the country's northern, central, southwestern, and eastern air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

This latest Chinese military activity adds to a series of similar provocations by Beijing in recent months.

China has increased its military activities near Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked 407 Chinese military aircraft and 206 ships. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."

Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.