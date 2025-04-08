US slaps 104% tariff on China after Beijing misses Trump's deadline

A White House official has confirmed that the US will enforce a 104 per cent tariff on China beginning at 12:01 AM ET (0401 GMT) on Wednesday (April 8), according to a report by Reuters.
This marks a major escalation in the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China, as the Trump administration aims to address what it perceives as unfair trade practices. In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly accused foreign nations of imposing harsh duties on American products and “plundering” the US economy.
On Monday, the President warned that even higher tariffs could follow if China does not withdraw its newly introduced 34 per cent counter-tariffs. Earlier, China described Trump's tariff threat as "blackmail" and pledged to "fight to the end".
Criticising Beijing for ignoring previous warnings, Trump vowed to respond to any further measures with “immediate and significantly increased” tariffs. He also announced the suspension of all trade negotiations with China, saying the US would instead prioritise deals with other nations.
The White House confirmed to AFP that this latest round of tariff increases will be added to an earlier 34 per cent rate due to come into effect on Wednesday, bringing the total increase in duties on Chinese imports to 104 per cent for the year.