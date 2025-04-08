Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 11:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US slaps 104% tariff on China after Beijing misses Trump's deadline

US slaps 104% tariff on China after Beijing misses Trump's deadline

This comes after China did not meet the deadline set by President Donald Trump to lift its retaliatory tariffs on American goods

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump

China described Donald Trump's tariff threat as 'blackmail' and pledged to 'fight to the end'.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A White House official has confirmed that the US will enforce a 104 per cent tariff on China beginning at 12:01 AM ET (0401 GMT) on Wednesday (April 8), according to a report by Reuters. 
This marks a major escalation in the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China, as the Trump administration aims to address what it perceives as unfair trade practices. In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly accused foreign nations of imposing harsh duties on American products and “plundering” the US economy.
 
On Monday, the President warned that even higher tariffs could follow if China does not withdraw its newly introduced 34 per cent counter-tariffs. Earlier, China described Trump's tariff threat as "blackmail" and pledged to "fight to the end".
 
 
Criticising Beijing for ignoring previous warnings, Trump vowed to respond to any further measures with “immediate and significantly increased” tariffs. He also announced the suspension of all trade negotiations with China, saying the US would instead prioritise deals with other nations.
 
The White House confirmed to AFP that this latest round of tariff increases will be added to an earlier 34 per cent rate due to come into effect on Wednesday, bringing the total increase in duties on Chinese imports to 104 per cent for the year.
     

More From This Section

US Supreme court

US Supreme Court puts hold on reinstatement of fired federal employees

accident

27 dead, 160 injured in roof collapse at nightclub in Dominican Republic

Yen, Japan Currency

Japan interested in joining Nato command for supporting Ukraine's mission

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump

Trump eyes China response before launching 104% tariffs amid trade war

Elon Musk, Musk

Musk slams Trump's trade adviser Navarro, calls him 'truly a moron' on X

Topics : US tariff hikes Donald Trump tariff hike Trump's tariff hikes US China trade war

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEPBKS vs CSK Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiKKR vs LSG Live Score UpdatesPBKS vs CSK LIVE ScoreRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon