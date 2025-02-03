Illegal migration reshaping Delhi's demography, impacting polls: JNU report

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has revealed how illegal migration from Bangladesh and Myanmar has "significantly altered" Delhi’s social, political, and economic landscape. A recent report by(JNU) has revealed how illegal migration from Bangladesh and Myanmar has "significantly altered" Delhi’s social, political, and economic landscape.

The 114-page study, titled "Illegal Immigrants to Delhi: Analysing Socio-economic and Political Consequences", says political entities and their affiliates have played a role in assisting migrants with voter registration.

According to the report, accessed by India Today, “The creation of fraudulent identification documents undermines the integrity of legal and electoral systems.” Notably, researchers from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) also contributed to the study.

The study also notes a marked rise in the Muslim population due to migration from Bangladesh. It suggests that these demographic shifts have contributed to changes in the socio-political landscape of the city.

'Political patronage enabled influx'

Commenting on the findings, BJP leader Sambit Patra criticised the AAP government, alleging that it has played a crucial role in facilitating illegal migration. “The report highlights how political patronage has enabled the continued influx of undocumented Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, with AAP playing a significant role. It also reveals that certain political groups have been involved in assisting migrants in obtaining fraudulent voter registrations,” he added.

Meanwhile, the report also talks about the economic implications of illegal migration, particularly in low-wage sectors. Many migrants find employment in the construction and domestic sector, leading to increased competition and wage suppression. The influx has also contributed to unauthorised settlements, resulting in overcrowding, unplanned urban expansion, and additional strain on essential services such as water, electricity, healthcare, and education.

It identifies key areas where migrants have settled, including Seelampur, Jamia Nagar, Zakir Nagar, Sultanpuri, Mustafabad, Jafrabad, Dwarka, and Govindpuri. The study also links migration patterns to the 2017 Rohingya crisis. It adds that many refugees have since made Delhi their home.

JNU report: Informal networks and document fraud

The report also highlights the role of informal networks in facilitating migration, stating that migrants often depend on brokers, agents, and religious figures for housing and employment. These networks, it claims, are instrumental in producing fraudulent documents in exchange for money, allowing migrants to access public services and jobs. The study warns that such activities contribute to the expansion of slums and further strain the city’s infrastructure.

It also touches upon the debate surrounding subsidies for refugees, particularly Rohingyas, as a contentious issue in Delhi. It says that critics of the Delhi government argue that offering free healthcare, housing, and education could encourage further migration. “By extending such benefits, Delhi risks attracting more undocumented migrants, intensifying the challenges posed by illegal immigration,” the report states.

JNU report: Links to criminal networks

Beyond socio-economic concerns, the study examines the links between illegal migration and organised crime. It notes that undocumented migration has strengthened networks involved in smuggling, document forgery, and human trafficking. “The continued arrival of undocumented migrants has reinforced criminal activities, further complicating governance and law enforcement efforts,” it states.

The study concludes that demographic changes resulting from migration have had a significant impact on Delhi, particularly in its religious composition. “Migration from Bangladesh has reshaped the city’s demographics,” it observes, adding that these changes have influenced Delhi’s political dynamics and governance challenges.