Why did Rajnath Singh refuse to sign SCO bloc communique in China?

At the SCO summit in China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the perpetrators and sponsors of terrorism must be held accountable, even as he chose not to sign a document by the bloc

Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday declined to sign the joint document at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting. Image: X@DefenceMinIndia
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 2:57 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday declined to sign the joint document at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting, held in Qingdao, China. The joint document reportedly failed to mention the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 dead, but included references to unrest in Balochistan.
 

No mention of Pahalgam terror attack

 
India’s refusal to sign the SCO joint document was primarily driven by its dissatisfaction over the omission of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The attack was not acknowledged in the draft document, according to news agency PTI.
 

Reference to militant activities in Balochistan

 
The joint statement, however, included references to militant activities in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province. The document reiterates Pakistan’s baseless claims, which accuse India of supporting the Balochistan Freedom Movement. New Delhi has repeatedly rejected these allegations. 
 

Rajnath Singh slams ‘double standards’ on terrorism

 
Rajnath Singh urged SCO member states to adopt a united and uncompromising stance against terrorism, warning against “double standards” and indirect support for extremist forces.
 
“There should be no place for double standards in dealing with terrorism. Member nations must not hesitate to criticise those who indulge in or support such activities,” Singh said, in a veiled reference to Pakistan. “Peace and prosperity cannot co-exist with terrorism. Decisive and collective action is required to address these challenges.” 
 

Call to expose state-backed terrorism

 
Rajnath Singh further mentioned that regional peace is threatened by growing radicalisation, extremism and a deepening trust deficit. “The root cause of many regional problems lies in terrorism. Those who sponsor, shelter, and use terrorism as a tool for narrow political gains must be held accountable,” he said.
 
Without naming Pakistan directly, Singh said some countries continue to use cross-border terrorism as a "state policy" and provide safe havens to terrorists. “The SCO should not shy away from calling out such behaviour,” he said.  (With agency inputs)
   

Topics :Rajnath SinghBS Web ReportsShanghai Cooperation OrganisationIndia-Pakistan conflictPahalgam attackOperation Sindoor

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

