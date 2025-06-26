Why did Rajnath Singh refuse to sign SCO bloc communique in China?

The joint statement, however, included references to militant activities in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province. The document reiterates Pakistan’s baseless claims, which accuse India of supporting the Balochistan Freedom Movement. New Delhi has repeatedly rejected these allegations.

India’s refusal to sign the SCO joint document was primarily driven by its dissatisfaction over the omission of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The attack was not acknowledged in the draft document, according to news agency PTI.

Rajnath Singh slams ‘double standards’ on terrorism

Rajnath Singh urged SCO member states to adopt a united and uncompromising stance against terrorism, warning against “double standards” and indirect support for extremist forces.

"There should be no place for double standards in dealing with terrorism. Member nations must not hesitate to criticise those who indulge in or support such activities," Singh said, in a veiled reference to Pakistan. "Peace and prosperity cannot co-exist with terrorism. Decisive and collective action is required to address these challenges."

Call to expose state-backed terrorism

Rajnath Singh further mentioned that regional peace is threatened by growing radicalisation, extremism and a deepening trust deficit. “The root cause of many regional problems lies in terrorism. Those who sponsor, shelter, and use terrorism as a tool for narrow political gains must be held accountable,” he said.