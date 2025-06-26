'Condemn terror without bias', urges Rajnath Singh at SCO meet in China

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered a strong message on the need for collective action against terrorism and regional instability during his address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting, held in Qingdao, China, on June 25–26. Without naming Pakistan explicitly, Singh criticised nations that use cross-border terrorism as state policy and urged SCO member states to abandon double standards when confronting such threats.

Singh emphasised that peace and prosperity cannot co-exist with terrorism and the spread of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs) when controlled by non-state actors and terror groups, urging member nations to stand united against all forms of terrorism.

He said, “Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of policy and provide shelter to terrorists. There should be no place for such double standards. SCO should not hesitate to criticise such nations.” Referencing the Pahalgam attack Singh’s remarks came in the wake of the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians were killed. According to Singh, the victims were “shot at after they were profiled based on their religious identity". He blamed The Resistance Front (TRF) , calling it a proxy of the UN-designated terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba . “The Resistance Front claimed responsibility for the attack,” he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting in China. (Photo/PTI) Referring to India’s military response, Singh said, “In exercising its right to defend against terrorism and pre-empt as well as deter further cross-border terrorist attacks, India on May 7, 2025 successfully launched Operation Sindoor to dismantle cross-border terrorist infrastructure.” Terrorism unjustifiable regardless of motive Stressing the need for consensus, the defence minister said, “Any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whom-so-ever committed. SCO members must condemn this evil unequivocally.” He further said, “We reiterate the need to hold the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of reprehensible acts of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, accountable and bring them to justice.”

Speaking on broader regional and global challenges, Singh emphasised that the key issues facing the region are peace, security, and a growing trust deficit. “The root cause of these problems is increasing radicalisation, extremism and terrorism,” he said. “Dealing with these challenges requires decisive action, and we must unite in our fight against these evils for our collective safety and security.” Singh mentioned that globalisation is weakening and multilateral systems are under strain, making cooperation more vital. “The world we live in is undergoing a drastic transformation... The weakening of multilateral systems has made it harder to address urgent challenges — from maintaining peace and security to rebuilding economies after the pandemic,” he said.

Bilateral talks and SCO agenda During the two-day meeting, Singh is expected to hold bilateral discussions with his Chinese and Russian counterparts on issues including border security, regional defence cooperation, and counter-terrorism initiatives. The SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting brought together defence leaders from ten full member countries: India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Belarus. This year’s summit is being held under China’s chairmanship, with the theme: “Upholding the Shanghai spirit: SCO on the move”. Established in 2001, the SCO promotes political dialogue, regional stability, and security cooperation. India has been a full member since 2017 and held the rotating chairmanship in 2023.