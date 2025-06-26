Rajnath Singh holds talks with Russian counterpart in China's Qingdao

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held talks with his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov, focusing on the evolving regional security scenario and bilateral defence and strategic ties.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of a defence ministerial conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

In a social media post, Singh described the talks as "insightful".

"Happy to have met the Defence Minister of Russia, Andrey Belousov, on the sidelines of the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in Qingdao. We had insightful deliberations on boosting India-Russia defence ties," he said.

It is understood that Singh highlighted India's challenge of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.