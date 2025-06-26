Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Rajnath Singh holds talks with Russian counterpart in China's Qingdao

Rajnath Singh holds talks with Russian counterpart in China's Qingdao

The meeting took place on the sidelines of a defence ministerial conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister
Singh arrived in Qingdao on Wednesday evening to attend the SCO conclave. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Qingdao
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 12:11 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held talks with his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov, focusing on the evolving regional security scenario and bilateral defence and strategic ties.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of a defence ministerial conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

In a social media post, Singh described the talks as "insightful".

"Happy to have met the Defence Minister of Russia, Andrey Belousov, on the sidelines of the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in Qingdao. We had insightful deliberations on boosting India-Russia defence ties," he said.

It is understood that Singh highlighted India's challenge of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

The two ministers are also believed to have discussed the upcoming commissioning of the Indian Navy's Russian-manufactured guided missile frigate INS Tamal at Russia's coastal city of Kaliningrad on July 1.

The commissioning ceremony will be presided over by Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command.

Singh arrived in Qingdao on Wednesday evening to attend the SCO conclave.

Besides India and China, the SCO comprises Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Rajnath SinghIndia-Russia tiesIndia Russia

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

