Krishnamurthy Subramanian's termination was India's call, says IMF

The premature exit of Krishnamurthy Subramanian from the role of executive director (ED) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was a call taken by the Government of India, the Fund’s spokesperson told Business Standard on Monday.

“The appointment and termination of any member of the executive board is a decision for member countries to make. The termination of ED Subramanian is a decision by the government of India,” an IMF spokesperson said in response to emailed queries. “We wish him well in his future endeavors and look forward to working with his successor,” the spokesperson added.

The Ministry of Finance did not respond to a query on the matter.

ALSO READ: Datanomics: India's investment treaties progress in bits and pieces The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), in an order dated April 30, had decided to end Subramanian’s three-year term at the IMF that was to conclude this October, with immediate effect. Subramanian, who took up the IMF post in November 2022, represented India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan. The IMF’s website listed him as the executive director till May 2. “This is the first time that the term of an India ED at the Fund has been terminated. Governments can usually recall a person, post them elsewhere or announce a successor early, giving a hint for them to resign,” said Subhash Garg, former secretary of