UN Secy Gen urges India, Pakistan to show maximum restraint, avoid conflict

Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for "maximum restraint," saying that a "military solution is no solution."

Extending UN's complete support to promotes de-escalation diplomacy and renewed commitment to peace, Antonio Guterres advised the both nation to avoid military confrontation "that could easily spin out of control."

Condemning the attack Guterres expressed grief over the relation between both counties reaching to a "boiling" point.

"Tension between India and Pakistan are at their highest in years. It pains me to see the relation reaching a boiling point. I understand the raw feeling following the awful terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. I once again strongly condemn the attack and extends my condolences to the families of the victim. Targeting civilians is unacceptable and those responsible must be brought to justice," Guetters said.

"It is also essential at this critical hour to avoid military confrontation that could easily spin out of control. It is time for maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink. That has been my message in my ongoing outreach with both countries. Make no mistake, a military solution is no solution. United Nations stand ready to support any initiative that promotes de-escalation diplomacy and renewed commitment to peace," he added.

UN Secretary General pitch for peace comes following stern measure taken by India against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in which 26 people were killed. The Indian government has said that perpetrators of the terror attack will face severe punishment..

Indian government has given the armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack.

Also Read

The government has also announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have expressed their full support for any action taken by the government against the perpetrators of the henious attack.