Pahalgam attack: Pak parliament condemns Indian govt's 'mala fide campaign'

The resolution condemned the orchestrated and mala fide campaign by the Indian government to malign Pakistan

India-Pakistan
Pakistan's parliament also reaffirmed support for the Kashmiris for the right of self-determination. | Representational
Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 8:25 PM IST
Pakistan's parliament on Monday unanimously passed a resolution, condemning the Indian government's mala fide campaign to malign Pakistan in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack.

Ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Tariq Fazal Chaudhry tabled the resolution, which rejected all baseless attempts to link Pakistan to the April 22 attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.

The resolution condemned the orchestrated and mala fide campaign by the Indian government to malign Pakistan, which follows a familiar pattern of exploiting the issue of terrorism for a narrow political goal.

It rejected all frivolous and baseless attempts to link Pakistan to the Pahalgam attack and emphasised that the killing of innocent people was contrary to the values upheld by Pakistan.

It also condemned India's unlawful and unilateral declaration to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance in blatant violation of the treaty which clearly amounts to an act of war.

The resolution warned that Pakistan was capable of defending it in case of any aggression by India. However, it also highlighted that people of Pakistan were committed to peace.

The parliament also demanded that India should be held accountable for what it called involvement in various acts of terrorism and targeted killings in Pakistan.

It also reaffirmed support for the Kashmiris for the right of self-determination.

Ties between India and Pakistan plummeted following the April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

India has announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties following the terror attack.

Earlier on April 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to punish the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack and their backers.

In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass on April 29, Modi asserted that the armed forces have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the terror attack, according to government sources.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 05 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

