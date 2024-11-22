'Lack of minimum security': India cancels more consular camps in Canada

Amid concerns over the lack of “minimum security against heightened threats” by Canadian authorities, the Indian Consulate in Toronto announced the cancellation of additional consular camps, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

“Due to continued inability conveyed by security agencies to provide minimum security against heightened threats, the Consulate has had to cancel some more consular camps. Most of them were not at any places of worship, including one at a police facility,” the Consulate General of India in Toronto stated.

This decision follows the recent suspension of planned consular camps by the Indian High Commission in Canada after attacks by Khalistani groups on November 2 and 3 at Brampton and Surrey camps.

“The Consulate is fully sensitive to the difficulties faced by close to 4,000 elderly members of the diaspora in the Greater Toronto Area — both Indian and Canadian nationals — who have been deprived of an essential consular service,” the statement further noted.

On November 2, a Khalistani group stormed the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, where a consular camp was being conducted, and assaulted attendees. The temple’s organisers reportedly lacked sufficient protection from Peel Police against the attackers.

The banned pro-Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice claimed its supporters were protesting the presence of Indian consular officials providing administrative services.

The Indian High Commission had been offering critical services to the Indian-Canadian community, but these activities were disrupted by anti-India elements. Following the incidents, the Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the impact of security concerns on consular services, while expressing optimism about continuing camps in other cities.

Brampton temple attack

On November 3, a violent clash erupted at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. Protesters engaged in physical altercations, using flagpoles and throwing punches. Peel Regional Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the incident, and investigations are ongoing. While no groups have been officially identified, the confrontation involved individuals carrying yellow Khalistan flags and others holding Indian flags.

India-Canada diplomatic row