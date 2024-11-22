Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Lack of minimum security': India cancels more consular camps in Canada

'Lack of minimum security': India cancels more consular camps in Canada

Indian Consulate in Toronto cancels more camps citing lack of 'minimum security' against threats; Ministry of External Affairs hopeful of resuming services in safer locations

India Canada
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 9:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amid concerns over the lack of “minimum security against heightened threats” by Canadian authorities, the Indian Consulate in Toronto announced the cancellation of additional consular camps, according to an official statement released on Thursday.
 
“Due to continued inability conveyed by security agencies to provide minimum security against heightened threats, the Consulate has had to cancel some more consular camps. Most of them were not at any places of worship, including one at a police facility,” the Consulate General of India in Toronto stated.
 
This decision follows the recent suspension of planned consular camps by the Indian High Commission in Canada after attacks by Khalistani groups on November 2 and 3 at Brampton and Surrey camps.
 
“The Consulate is fully sensitive to the difficulties faced by close to 4,000 elderly members of the diaspora in the Greater Toronto Area — both Indian and Canadian nationals — who have been deprived of an essential consular service,” the statement further noted.
 
On November 2, a Khalistani group stormed the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, where a consular camp was being conducted, and assaulted attendees. The temple’s organisers reportedly lacked sufficient protection from Peel Police against the attackers.
 
The banned pro-Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice claimed its supporters were protesting the presence of Indian consular officials providing administrative services.
 
The Indian High Commission had been offering critical services to the Indian-Canadian community, but these activities were disrupted by anti-India elements. Following the incidents, the Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the impact of security concerns on consular services, while expressing optimism about continuing camps in other cities.

More From This Section

Rajnath meets his Asia-Pacific counterparts, US secy of defence in Laos

India-US ties strong: WH confident of navigating crisis over Adani charges

India was never expansionist; stayed away from others' resources: PM Modi

India, Australia sign air-to-air refuelling agreement for defence

There should be cooperation over space-sea, not conflict: PM Modi in Guyana

Brampton temple attack

On November 3, a violent clash erupted at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. Protesters engaged in physical altercations, using flagpoles and throwing punches. Peel Regional Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the incident, and investigations are ongoing. While no groups have been officially identified, the confrontation involved individuals carrying yellow Khalistan flags and others holding Indian flags.

India-Canada diplomatic row

Tensions between India and Canada have escalated since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian agents of involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in September. India strongly denied these claims and criticised the Trudeau administration for straining bilateral relations and engaging in appeasement politics.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Canada denies reports linking Nijjar killing to PM Modi, NSA Doval

Smear campaign: MEA rejects new Canadian media report on Nijjar killing

Made mistakes in immigration policy, will reduce their number: Trudeau

OECD report: India now accounts for 40% of international students in Canada

Peel police probe tensions at Brampton temple protest after officer clash

Topics :India Canada RowIndia-CanadaCanadaConsulateBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story