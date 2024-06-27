Biden vs Trump Round 2: Expect fireworks over economy, immigration and more

For months, Joe Biden and Donald Trump have exchanged verbal jabs. In a few hours from now, they will face off directly as the United States gears up for the first debate of the 2024 presidential election campaign.

The debate will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday evening, featuring the presumptive Democratic and Republican party nominees. This event comes less than five months before the November 5 election.

Current opinion polls show President Biden and former President Trump are in a close race, with the outcome likely hinging on key swing states.

Biden, the Democratic incumbent, and Trump, his Republican challenger, will debate for the first time in the 2024 election cycle. Their last debate occurred on October 22, 2020.

To join the debate, candidates had to meet criteria set by CNN, the host of the event. This included being listed on enough state ballots to reach the Electoral College threshold for presidency and receiving at least 15 per cent support in four separate national polls.

The debate begins at 9 pm local time (01.00 GMT) at CNN’s studios in Atlanta and will last 90 minutes, including two commercial breaks.

What topics are set to dominate?

Polls show that the US economy is the primary concern for Americans as the election approaches, so candidates will likely discuss their economic plans.

Other key topics expected to be addressed during the debate include immigration, public safety, and reproductive rights, as these issues are also significant to voters.

Foreign policy will be another important subject, with candidates expected to share their views on Israel’s conflict in Gaza, ongoing support for Ukraine, and competition with China.

Additionally, the state of US democratic institutions is a major concern for voters and is likely to be discussed. Biden has accused Trump of threatening democracy, referencing the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot by Trump’s supporters to stop the certification of the 2020 election results.

Biden might also bring up Trump’s legal issues. Trump was recently convicted of falsifying business records in a New York hush-money case, making him the first former US president to be convicted of a crime.

What happened during the last Trump-Biden debate?

The initial 2020 debate between Biden and Trump began with a calm discussion about the Supreme Court vacancy following Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death. However, the conversation soon became heated, particularly over health care and Trump’s handling of Covid-19. Biden expressed his frustration when Trump repeatedly interrupted, at one point asking Trump to “just be quiet for a minute.” The tension continued as the candidates clashed over topics like abortion rights and health care.

Biden’s irritation was palpable during the debate, especially when he asked Trump to “shut up” while discussing procedural rules for the Senate and the Supreme Court. Trump’s persistence in interrupting and challenging Biden led to an unproductive and contentious exchange, highlighting the intense rivalry between the two candidates.

Televised debates play a significant role in presidential elections. A 2016 Pew Research Center poll found that 63 per cent of voters found debates helpful in deciding their vote. With Biden and Trump in a tight race, swaying undecided voters through the debate could be crucial.