Big boost in mutual ties in recent years: Foreign Secy on PM's Saudi visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Saudi Arabia next week at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with his official engagements scheduled to take place in Jeddah on April 22 and 23.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a special briefing held by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday, highlighted the significance of the upcoming trip and reaffirmed the strong trajectory of India-Saudi Arabia ties.

"Saudi Arabia is a leading voice in the Islamic world, and is increasingly playing an important role in regional developments," Misri said, underlining Riyadh's growing geopolitical weight.

"You're also aware that the Prime Minister share a very close personal relationship with a lot of warmth and respect for each other, and the bilateral relationship has gained a lot from strategic guidance at the top most level, and there has been significant momentum also in this relationship in recent years," he said, referring to the rapport between Prime Minister Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"The Prime Minister's engagements - The visit will be hosted by Saudi Arabia in the city of Jeddah. The PM's engagements will include a one-on-one meeting with His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince; as well as formal engagements, which include a ceremonial welcome and bilateral talks," Misri stated.

During the visit, PM Modi and the Crown Prince will co-chair the second meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council. "The two leaders will co-chair the second meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council. I've spoken about the two key pillars - the political and economic pillars - which are led at the ministerial level between the two sides," Misri said.

This will be Prime Minister Modi's first visit to Saudi Arabia in his third term, having previously visited the Kingdom in 2016 and 2019. The visit follows Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's State Visit to New Delhi in September 2023 during the G20 Summit, where the first Strategic Partnership Council meeting was held.

"The visit is also likely to see conclusion of several MoUs between the two sides - some of these are in the final stage of approvals and brushing up, and we will have more details to release during the course of the visit," Misri said.

"Nearly 2.7 million Indians live and work in the Kingdom. The Indian community comprises the second largest group of Indians living abroad," he added.

India and Saudi Arabia established diplomatic relations in 1947. In 2010, the bilateral relationship was elevated to a Strategic Partnership. There have been regular high level exchanges between India and Saudi Arabia.

Beginning 2024-till date, there have been 11 Ministerial-level visits from India to Saudi Arabia from India to Saudi Arabia. Saudi Foreign Minister and Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources visited India in November 2024 and February 2025 respectively.

