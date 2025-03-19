NZ Navy chief, COAS Dwivedi discuss ways to enhance defence cooperation

Rear Admiral Garin Golding, Chief of the Navy of the Royal New Zealand Navy, met with General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, to discuss matters of mutual interest and explore ways to enhance bilateral defence cooperation between India and New Zealand.

In a post on X, the Indian Army said, "Rear Admiral Garin Golding, Chief of Navy, Royal New Zealand Navy called on General Upendra Dwivedi COAS & discussed aspects of mutual interest to enhance bilateral Defence Cooperation between the two Nations."

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, chaired an education-focused event at IIT Delhi, reaffirming the deep academic ties between New Zealand and India. The event celebrated the New Zealand Centre, a flagship initiative that brings together all New Zealand universities in collaboration with IIT Delhi.

A key highlight of the event was the announcement of a New Zealand Dollar 60,000 partial scholarship package under the New Zealand Excellence Awards (NZEA) 2025, reinforcing New Zealand's commitment to supporting Indian students. Additionally, a unique Virtual Internship Programme was announced, providing 30 IIT Delhi students with the opportunity to intern remotely with New Zealand companies, offering cross-border industry experience and insights into New Zealand's innovative work culture.

The event also acknowledged the significant contributions of joint research initiatives between New Zealand and India in fields such as artificial intelligence, sustainability, disaster resilience, and advanced engineering. Notably, a collaborative project between the University of Canterbury and IIT Delhi is leveraging geospatial data for climate change mitigation, aligning with India's national sustainability goals and demonstrating a shared commitment to tackling global challenges through innovation and research.

As part of ongoing academic engagement, New Zealand and Indian institutions are set to sign series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to further strengthen collaboration in areas such as student mobility, joint research, and academic exchange.