MEA counters US general, says Pakistan's terror record 'very clear'

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday described the recent Pahalgam attack as yet another instance of cross-border terrorism, stating that Pakistan’s track record on the issue is well known, news agency PTI reported.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remark at his weekly press briefing, in response to comments by US Army General Michael Kurilla, who had spoken about Washington maintaining ties with both India and Pakistan.

Kurilla calls for balanced ties with India and Pakistan

General Kurilla, Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), during a testimony before the US House Armed Services Committee, said that the United States could maintain relationships with both India and Pakistan, and that it was not a binary choice. "We should assess each relationship on its own merits and focus on the positives," he stated.

Commenting on this, Jaiswal responded, "Pakistan's record speaks for itself, it is very clear." Jaiswal cites 26/11, bin Laden in response to US remarks Addressing the media, Jaiswal said the Pahalgam attack was merely the latest in a series of cross-border terror incidents, again pointing to Pakistan's alleged role in harbouring terrorism. He referred to the recent extradition of Tahawwur Rana, one of the accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, from the United States to India. "None of us have forgotten that Pakistan gave refuge to Osama bin Laden," he said. "And it's telling that Dr Shakil Afridi, who helped locate bin Laden, remains imprisoned by the Pakistani military."

US recognises Pakistan’s counter-terror efforts General Michael ‘Erik’ Kurilla surprised many during the Congressional hearing by commending Pakistan’s efforts to counter the threat posed by ISIS-Khorasan. He stated that Pakistan was actively engaged in counter-terror operations, noting, “Since the beginning of 2024, they’ve faced over 1,000 terrorist attacks in their western regions, resulting in around 700 deaths among civilians and security personnel.” Citing a Reuters report, Kurilla said Pakistan had ramped up operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan against Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and ISIS splinter groups. He added that intelligence-sharing between Pakistan and the United States, although limited, had resumed.

Responding to questions about reports that Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir had been invited to the US Army Day celebrations on 14 June, Jaiswal said, "On the matter of invitations, I would urge you to find out who exactly has been invited. Whether foreign leaders are included or not is a question best answered by the American side." On India's ties with Bangladesh, he said the relationship was well established. "I've said this several times, we seek a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh, rooted in the aspirations of both our peoples," he added.