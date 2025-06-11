Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US invites Pakistan Army Chief Munir for Army Day celebrations on June 14

US invites Pakistan Army Chief Munir for Army Day celebrations on June 14

Washington likely to raise terror concerns and China-Pakistan ties during General Munir's visit for US Army's 250th anniversary

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir

On May 14, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) disbursed a $1.023 billion tranche under the Extended Fund Facility, following a broader understanding between New Delhi and Islamabad after Operation Sindoor. (Screengrab)

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (CAOS), General Syed Asim Munir, has been invited by the United States to attend the 250th anniversary of the US Army on June 14, the same day as US President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday. General Munir is expected to arrive in Washington, DC on June 12, according to a report by CNN-News18.
 
The visit, while ceremonial on the surface, carries deeper strategic implications. The US is expected to use the occasion to press Pakistan to act against terrorist groups operating against India, especially in the wake of recent tensions triggered by Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory strike following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.
 
 
Strategic overtones and China concerns 
Although framed as part of a broader military celebration, the invitation to Munir is viewed as part of Washington’s recalibration of its regional strategy. The US is reportedly concerned about Pakistan’s deepening economic and military ties with China, particularly through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
 
As Pakistan seeks foreign investments in sectors like lithium, copper, gold, and rare earth minerals, it is reportedly wary of replicating China’s high-leverage investment model, which has contributed significantly to its mounting debt burden. 

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Ursula chief von der Leyen

Relationship with US is of immense importance to India: EAM Jaishankar

Statue of Liberty, US-France, US France, France US, US flag, America Franch

Pakistani man extradited to US for plotting attack at Jewish centre in NYC

mikie sherril

US Rep Mikie Sherrill wins New Jersey Democratic primary for governor

Statue of Liberty, US-France, US France, France US, US flag, America Franch

US sanctions Palestinian NGO, others over alleged ties with militant groups

Los Angeles Protest, Protest

US Prez Trump deploys Marines as protests spread to greater LA area

 
Economic backdrop 
On May 14, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) disbursed a $1.023 billion tranche under the Extended Fund Facility, following a broader understanding between New Delhi and Islamabad after Operation Sindoor.
 
Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented the national budget for FY 2025–26 on June 10, with a notable 20 per cent increase in defence spending to PKR 2.55 trillion ($9 billion). The budget reflects heightened security concerns following the cross-border conflict with India.
 
The total budget outlay stands at PKR 17.573 trillion ($62 billion), marking a 6.9 per cent decrease from the previous year. Notably, military pensions worth PKR 563 billion ($1.99 billion) remain outside the formal defence allocation.
 
Pakistan’s public debt reached PKR 76,000 billion in the first nine months of the fiscal year, with projected GDP growth of just 2.7 per cent, far behind the regional average of 5.8 per cent reported by the Asian Development Bank for 2024.
 
As General Munir prepares for his visit to Washington, the diplomatic and economic stakes remain high—not just for US-Pakistan relations, but for broader regional stability and counterterrorism cooperation. 
 

More From This Section

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

US reaffirms support to India in fight against terrorism: State dept

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

MEA takes up ill-treatment of Indian man at Newark airport with US

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM welcomes European Parl members' backing for stronger India-EU ties

Rear Admiral Jha leads Indian Navy at 10th staff talks with Malaysian Navy in Kuala Lumpur

India, Malaysia hold 10th Navy-to-Navy Staff talks to boost maritime ties

Indian Navy, Singapore ship

Taiwan thanks Indian Navy for swift rescue of S'pore-flagged ship's crew

Topics : External Affairs & Defence Security United States Pakistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleNEET Results 2025Latest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon