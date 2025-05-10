Pakistan breached military agreement hours after it was reached, says MEA

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a press briefing late on Saturday (May 10) evening, said that there had been repeated violations of the military understanding reached earlier in the evening between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan.

His remarks came hours after an agreement was reached between the two nations after several days of military conflict.

ALSO READ: US hails India-Pak understanding; House panel calls Trump 'Prez of peace' “For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding reached earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations,” said Misri.

He added, “We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control.”

Omar Abdullah raises alarm over fresh ceasefire breaches

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also highlighted the violations on social media platform X. He wrote, “This is no ceasefire.” In another post, he said, “The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up. Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!”

Pakistan initiated ceasefire outreach earlier in the day

The violations are particularly striking given that the agreement had been reached after Pakistan itself initiated contact with India earlier in the day.

Also Read

ALSO READ: As India-Pak agree on stoppage of firing, leaders hope for lasting peace Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a statement noting that the agreement to cease military activity followed a direct phone call initiated by Pakistan’s DGMO on Saturday afternoon.

“The stoppage of firing and military action between India and Pakistan was worked out directly between the two countries,” the statement clarified, adding that “no decision” had been made regarding “any other issue at any other place.” It further noted that the DGMOs are scheduled to speak again on Monday (May 12).