Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pakistan breached military agreement hours after it was reached, says MEA

Pakistan breached military agreement hours after it was reached, says MEA

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Pakistan violated the military agreement reached earlier on May 10, adding Indian forces are responding and remain on high alert

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Operation Sindoor: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. | File Photo
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 11:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a press briefing late on Saturday (May 10) evening, said that there had been repeated violations of the military understanding reached earlier in the evening between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan.
 
His remarks came hours after an agreement was reached between the two nations after several days of military conflict.
 
“For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding reached earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations,” said Misri. 
 
He added, “We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control.”

Omar Abdullah raises alarm over fresh ceasefire breaches

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also highlighted the violations on social media platform X. He wrote, “This is no ceasefire.” In another post, he said, “The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up. Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!”

Pakistan initiated ceasefire outreach earlier in the day

The violations are particularly striking given that the agreement had been reached after Pakistan itself initiated contact with India earlier in the day.

Also Read

US hails India-Pak understanding; House panel calls Trump 'Prez of peace'

Congress seeks PM-led all-party meet, leaders recall Indira's leadership

'No religious sites targeted': India counters Pakistan's false narrative

As India-Pak agree on stoppage of firing, leaders hope for lasting peace

India, Pakistan agree on stoppage of firing, military action: S Jaishankar

 
Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a statement noting that the agreement to cease military activity followed a direct phone call initiated by Pakistan’s DGMO on Saturday afternoon. 
 
“The stoppage of firing and military action between India and Pakistan was worked out directly between the two countries,” the statement clarified, adding that “no decision” had been made regarding “any other issue at any other place.” It further noted that the DGMOs are scheduled to speak again on Monday (May 12).
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bangladesh bans Ex-PM Hasina's Awami League under anti-terror law

Operation Sindoor Live: Pakistan breached understanding reached earlier today, says MEA

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting after India-Pak military understanding

JD Vance praise understanding between India and Pakistan, credit diplomacy

Pak army faces string of failures amid border tensions, internal crises

Topics :Omar AbdullahIndia Pakistan relationsExternal Affairs MinistryPakistan armyJammu and KashmirIndian ArmyOperation SindoorPahalgam attack

First Published: May 10 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story