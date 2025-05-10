Pak army faces string of failures amid border tensions, internal crises

The Pakistan Army is under increasing scrutiny following a string of operational blunders, internal dissent, and rising evidence of systemic failures in its military hardware and leadership, according to sources. Recent incidents, including a misfired missile landing near a Gurudwara in Punjab and failed drone operations, have intensified concerns about the army’s competence and readiness. In a recent incident, a Pakistani missile misfired, missing its intended target and landing dangerously close to a Gurudwara in a civilian area in India’s Punjab. The blast shattered windows and triggered widespread panic among the Sikh community, reigniting debate over the reliability of Pakistan’s missile systems, which have a history of guidance and targeting errors, the sources said.

Pattern of technical failures

This is not the first time Pakistan’s missile programme has come under fire for technical shortcomings. In 2022, a "routine test" led to a missile crashing within Pakistani territory, damaging farmland and injuring civilians. A similar failure occurred in early 2024 when a missile lost trajectory and exploded mid-air, again raising questions about the integrity and quality control of Pakistan’s defence production. These repeated failures have been attributed to poor manufacturing, faulty guidance systems, and unreliable propulsion mechanisms, undermining faith in the army’s indigenous capabilities.

Malfunctioning, outdated equipment

Pakistan military is also grappling with a broader crisis involving malfunctioning and outdated equipment. On 10 May 2025, Indian air defences intercepted and destroyed a Pakistani Fateh-1 missile over Sirsa, Haryana. Despite being touted as a symbol of Pakistan’s technological prowess, the Fateh-1 has suffered multiple failures in previous tests. Theis also grappling with a broader crisis involving malfunctioning and outdated equipment. On 10 May 2025, Indian air defences intercepted and destroyed a Pakistani Fateh-1 missile over Sirsa, Haryana. Despite being touted as a symbol of Pakistan’s technological prowess, the Fateh-1 has suffered multiple failures in previous tests.

Other equipment issues persist: tanks malfunction, jets crash during training, and drones—many imported from China and Turkey—often fail mid-mission. The Turkish Asisguard Songar drones, recently deployed in cross-border raids, were mostly shot down or neutralised by Indian air defence systems.

Morale dips amid dissent and resource shortages Social media focus overshadows military discipline Amid growing failures, the army is also facing backlash for prioritising social media image-building. Reports suggest officers are posting TikTok videos—even during active operations. A 2024 investigation by a US journalist revealed a covert initiative, the “Army Agahi Network”, which encouraged officers to create anonymous accounts to amplify pro-military propaganda and silence criticism—including from Pakistani nationals. Morale among personnel is reportedly at a low, with junior and mid-level officers criticising strategic decisions and the army’s continued reliance on proxy groups. Budget cuts have led to reduced rations, fuel shortages, and scaled-back military exercises, all contributing to declining operational readiness. Last week, Pakistan launched a large-scale drone offensive, reportedly deploying up to 400 drones across multiple Indian locations. Most were intercepted; a few crashed in civilian areas, further exposing operational risks.

The army’s digital obsession has drawn criticism from retired officers and civil society, who say image-building is being prioritised over actual combat readiness.

Leadership under General Asim Munir

General Asim Munir, the current Pakistani army chief, has consolidated his power by purging dissenters and extending his tenure through legislative amendments. While Munir is credited with stabilising the army's internal structure and exerting control over political and economic levers, his tenure has also been marked by high-profile security failures and growing public discontent.

Munir’s approach has been characterised by a hardline stance against internal dissent and a willingness to retaliate against perceived external threats. However, recent events-including the hijacking of the Jaffar Express by Baloch rebels and the army’s abandonment of posts during rebel attacks-have dented the army’s credibility and exposed vulnerabilities in its response to insurgent threats.

Fuel and logistics crisis

Pakistan’s military is also battling critical shortages of fuel, lubricants, ammunition, and even food rations. Defence analysts estimate that in the event of a full-scale conflict, fuel and ammunition reserves could be depleted within 3–4 days—a significant decline from prior readiness levels. This erosion in capability is directly tied to Pakistan’s fiscal collapse, with foreign exchange reserves insufficient to cover essential military imports. The Pakistan Army is facing a multi-dimensional crisis—of confidence, capability, and credibility. Once viewed as the cornerstone of Pakistan’s state machinery, the institution now appears increasingly vulnerable, both internally and externally.

As regional tensions escalate, these operational, logistical, and strategic weaknesses could have profound consequences for Pakistan’s national security posture and its standing in South Asia.