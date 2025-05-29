India's defence production hits ₹1.46 trn, exports at ₹24k cr: Rajnath

India’s domestic defence production has reached an all-time high of ₹1.46 trillion, while exports have crossed ₹24,000 crore, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Summit 2025, Singh said this transformation highlights the strength of the Make in India initiative, which has reduced dependence on imports and bolstered national security.

“India’s defence export was less than ₹1,000 crore a decade ago; it has now reached a record ₹23,500 crore,” he said. “This growth shows the credibility of Indian-made systems globally.”

Referring to Operation Sindoor —India’s counter-terror strike after the Pahalgam terror attack —Singh said it proved the strategic value of indigenous defence capabilities. “Our home-grown systems surprised the world with their strength and precision,” he added.

Focus on new defence technologies

Beyond conventional defence systems like fighter aircraft and missile technologies, Singh said India is investing in cyber warfare, space-based capabilities, and AI-driven systems.

In the Union Budget 2025, India allocated ₹6.81 trillion to the Defence Ministry, a 9.5 per cent rise from last year’s ₹6.22 trillion. This allocation accounts for 13.45 per cent of the total budget and around 1.9 per cent of projected GDP.

Singh said the government is encouraging private sector involvement in advanced defence manufacturing, alongside increased funding for R&D.

On Pakistan and PoK dialogue

Rajnath Singh reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks about recalibrating dialogue with Pakistan. “Now, whenever talks happen, they will only be on terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK),” he said.

“The business of terrorism is no longer cost-effective,” Singh said, adding, “Pakistan now understands this new reality.”

He expressed hope that people in PoK, separated “geographically and politically,” would one day return to India’s mainstream. “We are committed to the resolve of ‘One India, Great India’,” Singh concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)